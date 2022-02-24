After defeating Kansas State 102-83 earlier in the week, Kansas men’s basketball heads to Waco, Texas for a matchup with the No. 10 Baylor Bears. Kansas defeated Baylor in its last matchup, 83-59.
Kansas has historically done well when on the road against Baylor, as the Jayhawks have won three of the last five in Waco. Coach Bill Self acknowledged the difficulty the atmosphere brings and how this matchup will be a fun one to coach.
“I think it will be a highly competitive, fun game. You work a long time to play in games like this, so I know they will enjoy it and certainly hope we enjoy it,” Self said.
Self also mentioned it has been a back-and-forth battle between the Jayhawks and the Bears over the past few years.
“The last time we did play down there, we got our butts handed to us and the time before, we actually played very well and snuck one out,” Self said. “If they win that game, they are the number one team in the country. If we win that game, we would have been number one, and I believe that is exactly what happened. I don’t think there is a common denominator; they have really good guys, we’ve got really good players too, so it should be a fun game.”
Baylor regained its momentum after losing on the road to Texas Tech last week. The Bears are now on a two-game winning streak, coming off a victory over Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Senior guard Ochai Agbaji recognized how this road contest will be one of the more challenging games the Jayhawks will have all season.
“We expect them to play way more differently than we did last time,” Agbaji said. “To come out with more fire being, obviously, they are at home. It's going to be a rough road game and a rough environment for us, but I think it's just going to be fun.”
A win against Baylor helps the Jayhawks in the Big 12 Conference standings as well, potentially putting themselves three games ahead of Baylor, who is currently tied for second place with Texas Tech.
Agbaji acknowledged that winning the Big 12 Conference is something that the team has had its eye on all season.
“From the beginning of the season, we’ve always wanted it, every single year that’s our goal,” Agbaji said. “This season more than any, like I said, that energy, that buzz that we have, kinda just like fueling us, our momentum as we carry through our last conference games into the Big 12 tournament and into the March Madness tournament.”
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.