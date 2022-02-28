No. 6 Kansas men’s basketball looks to bounce back on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday, March 1 after falling 80-70 to the No. 3 Baylor Bears on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson says learning on the fly is important in back-to-back games, especially with a quick turnaround.
“I’d say the biggest thing with playing those games is learning really fast,” Wilson said. “I mean, having that much time in between, it’s only a day, so it's a lot of quick things you have to fix.”
Wilson also anticipates the series with TCU to be physical as the Horned Frogs are known for their rebounding.
“We'll just have to embrace the physicality of the game there's going to be,” Wilson said. “Especially, it'd be in a back-to-back, and be on the road. It's gonna be even tougher, so just be the aggressive team that wants it more because we need these last three games.”
Coach Bill Self hasn’t thought too far into playing TCU twice as his focus is aimed toward taking things one game at a time.
“Really haven't given it much thought,” Self said. “Just try to play well Tuesday and then we'll worry about the second time probably after the game Tuesday and Wednesday.”
After TCU’s win over Texas Tech, Self believes that these next two games will be tough, although he’s no stranger to back-to-backs.
“We played Iowa State last year the same way and it worked out okay for us,” Self said. “But certainly, we're playing a team that's capable of giving us all kinds of problems as evidenced by what they did to Texas Tech on Saturday.”
Kansas heads into this game 23-5 overall on the season, including 12-3 in conference play. The Jayhawks remain 7-0 in Allen Fieldhouse in Big 12 Conference play as well.
Senior guard Ochai Agbaji continues to pave the way for Kansas, averaging 20.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He leads the Big 12 in scoring and has put up 20 or more points in 16 games, which is also a league high.
TCU sits at 18-9 overall on the year with a 7-8 record in conference play. The Horned Frogs are 3-4 in conference road games. Sophomore guard Mike Miles leads the Horned Frogs with 15.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 22-2 and have won the last eight meetings.
Tipoff is at 7 p.m on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.