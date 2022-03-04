After a bounce-back win against TCU on Thursday, Kansas men's basketball will play its final game of the regular season Saturday against No. 21 Texas.
The first time around between the Jayhawks and the Longhorns, Texas came out on top after a 7-0 run in the final minute of the game to clinch a 79-76 victory.
“We had two turnovers in the last minute and a half. They banked in a three and then they executed better,” coach Bill Self said about the ending to the first matchup. “They’ve got a good team. I mean, they’ll be a top four, four or five seed at the worst in the NCAA tournament. And so this will be this will be a very difficult game.”
One big difference between this game and the previous matchup, is the notable absence of junior forward Tre Mitchell. Mitchell has been away from the team since their Feb. 12 loss to Baylor.
Mitchell proved vital in the first game between Kansas and Texas as he went off for 17 points, including a crucial bank shot three that brought the lead down to one with just under a minute to play.
Texas has won three straight against Kansas, dating back to last season, and the energy to go out and beat the Longhorns has been evident in senior guard Ochai Agbaji’s eyes.
“I think Jalen [Wilson] was talking about it two because Jalen’s first season was last year and he's like, ‘I haven't beat Texas yet,’” Agbaji said. “I know he's gonna be ready. That’s all that needs to be said honestly. They’re not going to get us here.”
The main focus tomorrow night will be on the six seniors, who most of will likely be playing their last game at Allen Fieldhouse: Agbaji and forward David McCormack, along with the likes of super-senior guard Chris Teahan and forward Mitch Lightfoot have been with the program at least four years, with Teahan and Lightfoot in their sixth year. Super-senior guards Remy Marin and Jalen Coleman-Lands, who are both in their one and only year with the Jayhawks, will also be honored.
“It's a great group. We two newbies in Jalen and Remy, and and of course, four mainstays,” Self said. “It’s hard to think that David and Och[ai] are the babies of the group of the foursome, and then you have Chris and Mitch. It's a really good group. It's unfortunate one can't start tomorrow, just because of rules, but we will positively start our four guys that have been with us the whole time and I don't know what we'll do with the other one.”
Lightfoot says despite having spent time in the program as long as anybody, he still felt like the years went by quickly.
“It definitely feels like it's gone by super quick manner for a while, but time flies when you're having fun,” Lightfoot said. “Being able to be a part of this tradition, being able to be teammates with these guys, be learning from our coaches. It's been amazing being around these fans. Being around this atmosphere is truly something that you don't understand unless you're part of it…there's nothing quite like the family, the brotherhood of Kansas and hopefully it continues to grow and prosper here in the future.”
If the Jayhawks can pick up the victory, they will at least clinch a share of the Big 12 regular season title. To win outright, the Jayhawks would need to win and have Baylor lose to Iowa State. Kansas will also clinch the top seed in the Big 12 Tournament with a win due to a tie-breaker advantage against Baylor.
Tipoff between the two is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday with senior speeches to follow the conclusion of the game.