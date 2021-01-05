No. 6 Kansas men’s basketball will travel to face the unranked TCU Horned Frogs Tuesday night, as the Jayhawks look to rebound from an embarrassing performance last weekend.
Kansas is in need of a quick bounce back following the worst home loss in the Bill Self era. The Jayhawks’ offense went ice cold against then-No. 8 Texas last Saturday, with sophomore guard Christian Braun shooting only 2-for-10 from the field and finishing with only four points. Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson was the lone bright spot, contributing a team-high 20 points and seven rebounds.
Kansas will have to count on Wilson — who averages 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game — to show up and rejuvenate this offense against TCU.
The Jayhawks will also have to rely on the sharpshooter Braun if they want any chance of being explosive against the Horned Frogs. Braun averages 11.1 points per game and is shooting 39.3% from three-point range this season. If Braun can get going from outside, the Jayhawks can feed off his energy.
For the Horned Frogs, they continue to build momentum, sitting at 9-2 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play. They currently sit at third in the conference standings after a five-game win streak, although TCU has yet to play a ranked opponent. A win against Kansas would move TCU to second in the Big 12 standings.
Junior guard RJ Nembhard will be TCU’s key player to watch Tuesday, averaging a team-high 18.7 points and 4.4 assists per game this season. Last time out, Nembhard led the team in scoring with 21 points in a win over Kansas State. The Keller, Texas, native is also shooting a solid 38% from beyond the arc, and will look to continue his success against a deflated Kansas team.
Another Horned Frog to look out for is freshman guard Mike Miles, who averages 14.8 points and 3.6 assists per game. He notably scored 21 points in a narrow loss to Oklahoma on Dec. 6, and a season-high 26 points against North Dakota State on Dec. 22. Miles also has proved to be explosive from the three-point range, shooting 43.2% from deep this season.
Kansas will have to bring its A-game to come out victorious over this surging TCU team. On the other side, this will be a heat check game for the Horned Frogs and can help show where they truly stand in the Big 12.
Kansas will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on TCU Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m.