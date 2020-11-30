The No. 7-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will take on No. 20 Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Tuesday night.
The Jayhawks — who dropped slightly to No. 7 in this week's AP Top 25 poll — have now been ranked in the top 25 for an NCAA record 222 consecutive weeks.
Jayhawks comin’ in at No. 7 this week...That’s 𝟮𝟮𝟮 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸𝘀 ranked in the @AP_Top25, a new NCAA record ✊More ➝ https://t.co/ai5aDLikaG pic.twitter.com/5WcWFbWjlt— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) November 30, 2020
Kansas is coming off two games in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off. On Thursday, Kansas struggled defensively against No. 1 Gonzaga, dropping the season opener 102-90. However, the Jayhawks regrouped and rolled to a 94-72 win over Saint Joseph’s on Friday, highlighted by sophomore guard Christian Braun’s career-high 30 points.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji also played an impressive first two games, knocking down 4-of-9 three pointers and scoring 17.5 points per game. Agbaji’s outside stroke and offensive game already look much improved from last season.
“[I’ve been] coming into the game just starting off aggressive,” Agbaji said during a media availability Monday. “My teammates are looking for me, and they are finding me early on.”
The Jayhawks found success in playing five-out in Fort Myers as well, with redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson giving Kansas valuable minutes at the five spot.
“[Wilson] can do some things offensively in that five spot that we are learning more about,” coach Bill Self said during a media availability Monday. “When we play small, there’s not as much holding of the ball. The ball is moving quicker.”
Kentucky also went 1-1 in its first two games of the year. After easily handling Morehead State 81-45 last Wednesday, the Wildcats dropped a home game to Richmond 76-64 on Sunday.
Like most Kentucky teams during coach John Calipari's tenure, the Wildcats feature mainly freshman talent. The inexperience showed against Richmond, as Kentucky couldn’t get anything going on the offensive end, shooting just 36% from the field and committing 21 turnovers.
Today @KentuckyMBB:-Shot 36% from the field-Did not make a single three-Missed 13 free throws-Turned the ball over 21 timesA young team who will only get better, but looked lost at times today in its 76-64 loss to Richmond. Lots to fix before playing @KUHoops Tuesday.— Sam Lance🌾 (@samlance_) November 29, 2020
“Kentucky is obviously young, but I saw some really good things Kentucky did, especially defensively,” Self said. “The big thing is they didn’t make shots and Richmond played a terrific basketball game.”
For the Jayhawks to be successful, they will have to slow down 7-foot senior forward Olivier Sarr and stop Kentucky from scoring easy baskets in transition.
Against Richmond, about a third of Kentucky’s points in the first half came off fast break opportunities. In the second half, when Kentucky struggled shooting the ball, the Wildcats had zero fast break points.
Sarr, a transfer from Wake Forest, has averaged 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds through two games. His size could pose a matchup problem for Kansas, with junior forward David McCormack a little nicked up and struggling on the defensive end, especially against Gonzaga’s bigs last Thursday.
Bill Self says big man David McCormack is "nicked up a little" bit with his leg and didn't practice Saturday and did minimal stuff Sunday, but will be ready for @KentuckyMBB— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 30, 2020
Kansas will also need to slow down freshman guard Brandon Boston Jr., who will potentially be a lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft. Boston has averaged 17.5 points through two games, using his length at 6-foot-7 and a solid outside stroke.
Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett will likely take on the task of guarding Boston.
“This particular game will be such a prideful game,” Self. “I know our guys will really look forward to competing against them and their guys will as well. We are both a little bit wounded right now, and usually wounded animals are a bit dangerous.”
Kansas and Kentucky will face off in Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.