Kansas soccer is coming off a 1-0 win over then-No. 8 Oklahoma State, who has dropped four spots in the polls since last Friday’s match. The Jayhawks are next looking to knock off No. 5 TCU Thursday, who have posted a near-perfect record so far at 4-0-1.
Senior midfielder Ceri Holland has been Kansas’ go-to scorer, scoring half of the team's goals this season. Most recently, Holland knocked in a first half penalty kick against the Cowgirls, which ended up being the only goal scored in the match.
Ahead of this week’s match, the Big 12 standings are getting quite competitive. West Virginia is in first place with TCU in second and Kansas in third. A win for the Jayhawks would put them in at least a tie for second place.
With a win and a West Virginia loss, TCU would take sole possession of first place in the Big 12 standings.
On Tuesday, Holland and junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters earned Big 12 weekly honors once again. Holland was named to the TopDrawerSoccer national team of the week, along with being named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Peters was named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week.
The last time Kansas faced TCU, the Jayhawks defeated the Horned Frogs 1-0 in the 2019 Big 12 Championship final. Dating back to 2012, Kansas leads the series with TCU 5-3-3.
TCU will bring a strong and talented squad to Lawrence, led by seasoned senior goalkeeper Emily Alvarado. Alvarado has posted four shutouts this season and 23 saves. Horned Frogs senior midfielder Yazmeen Ryan and sophomore forward Grace Collins lead the way for TCU in goals scored with two a piece.
For the Jayhawks to come away with a victory, a first half goal is a must. Kansas will need to come out the gates aggressive, which has been a recent struggle for the team.
However, Kansas soccer coach Mark Francis said he was happy with the way his team came out against Oklahoma State.
For the Horned Frogs, they must tire out the Kansas defenders — getting in behind them which creates more openings for crosses in the box. TCU will also need to be crisp in their passing game or else Kansas will make easy plays in transition.
Kansas will take on TCU Thursday at Rock Chalk Park. Match time is set for 7 p.m.