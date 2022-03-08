After capturing a share of the regular season Big 12 Conference title, Kansas men’s basketball now shifts its focus to the conference tournament. The Jayhawks play the winner of Kansas State vs. West Virginia on Thursday, March 10 to begin the tournament.
When it comes to the Big 12 tournament, head coach Bill Self doesn’t see too much on the line.
“I don't think there's really much at stake,” Self said. “I think it's a pride deal, and maybe a seed liner too, to be honest with you. It's one of the few events that you can win and it's a big deal for all of about maybe 20 hours… 24 hours… and after that, it doesn't matter anymore.”
As the post-season approaches, questions about the lineup follow suit. The status of super-senior guard Remy Martin has been among those questions for several weeks now. Self, however, thinks Martin could have an impact on Kansas throughout the tournament.
“I think he [Remy] could be a big factor,” Self said. “We're set with who we're starting. So, that's not going to change, but I do think that Remy can be a factor, especially with different teams and lineups, and those sorts of things.”
Senior guard Ochai Agbaji, awarded Big 12 Player of the Year, views the conference tournament as an opportunity to practice and get better.
“Just another chance to get better,” Agbaji said. “Another chance to practice for the March Madness tournament, where the stakes aren't the most high, but, you know, stakes are still high here.”
Agbaji also believes his team has something to prove, as they share the regular season conference title with Baylor.
“We share the conference,” Agbaji said. “So I think we have something to prove going into this, trying to be on top of the conference and show that we're the best of the Big 12.”