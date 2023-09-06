Game time: Friday, Sep. 8th at 6:30 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
How to watch: ESPN2
Following a second-half explosion against Missouri State, the Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a primetime Friday night matchup.
Kansan sports editor Sam Winton and Daily Illini assistant sports editor Adam Rosen previewed the highly anticipated matchup. The biggest talking points include takeaways from the respective team’s first game, players to watch, and the biggest keys to the game.
What’s your biggest takeaway from your team’s opening victory?
Winton: The fact that redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean looked really good. With junior quarterback Jalon Daniels still battling back tightness, Bean stepped up, throwing for an efficient 276 yards and two touchdowns while adding 41 yards on the ground. While you hope to have Daniels back this week, the play of Bean made it really encouraging if he is the one starting on Friday.
Rosen: I think the biggest takeaway is that sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer looked sharp. The interception was ugly, especially considering it wasn’t a great decision to throw, but other than that, he was stellar, made plays out of nothing, and his passes were crisp and accurate.
What’s your team’s biggest strength?
Winton: The number of playmakers in the offense and the creativity of offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. Four different Jayhawk running backs reached the endzone against Missouri State, and Kotelnicki has said that he wants to be the most stressful offense in the country to prepare for. Against an elite defense in Illinois, Kotelnicki will have to find creative ways for Kansas to move the ball.
Rosen: The strength, despite last week’s struggles is still the defensive line. The Illini possess two elite defensive linemen in junior Jer’Zhan Newton and junior Keith Randolph Jr., along with plenty of other defensive talent.
And biggest weakness?
Winton: The biggest question mark surrounding Kansas football is still the consistency of the defense. The Jayhawks showed flashes of dominance against the Bears, especially the defensive line, who flew around and swarmed the run at times. However, there were still a couple of drives where they did not look as sharp, which the Illini will expose given the chance.
Rosen: The weakness is probably the discipline. They struggled last week, racking up 10 penalties for about 100 yards, and it cost them on many occasions. They need to find a solution, and that’ll help.
Who’s one player to watch on offense?
Winton: Junior wide receiver Quentin Skinner. Skinner only had four catches against Missouri State, but the 6-foot-5-inch wideout is a massive matchup nightmare and a great deep threat. Look for Skinner to make a couple of big-time catches on Friday.
Rosen: Aside from Altmyer, it’s got to be junior wide receiver Pat Bryant. The veteran receiver had two touchdowns last week and has a catch radius unlike many, his blocking has grown to be stellar, which he spoke about during Fall camp.
And one player to watch on defense?
Winton: Redshirt junior safety Marvin Grant. Grant showed out against Missouri State, picking up two TFLs, and was tied for third on the team with four tackles. Look for Grant to be a player in the secondary as well as help in run defense.
Rosen: Sophomore defensive back Miles Scott. In his first game with major playing time, he saved the Illini from a loss by recording a pick-six that got them back in the game, and he was the highest-graded safety last week, according to PFF.
Who is the biggest X-factor in this game?
Winton: The easy X-factor in this one is if Daniels plays or not. He has reportedly taken a lot of snaps in practice this week, but no one knows 100% whether he will play or not. If he plays, Kansas should have a really good chance. If it’s Bean, the game becomes a lot more of a toss-up.
Rosen: It’s the defensive line for Illinois. If they perform like they did last week, Kansas will run all over them. However, if they can find form, it’ll be difficult for any team to get much on the ground.
Who wins and why?
Winton: Kansas’ offense is fast, creative and set up to succeed even against an impressive Illinois defense. It will be close, but Kansas will win 31-27.
Rosen: Well, speaking as an Illini writer, I feel it will be a much closer game than I originally thought during the offseason. I do still believe the Illini will win, but it’ll be a 28-27 affair.