Game time: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9:30 p.m. at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada.
How to watch: CBS Sports Network
Betting Information (according to FanDuel):
Spread: Kansas -27.5
Total: 58.5
Following an impressive 34-23 win against Illinois last week, Kansas will head to Reno, Nevada, to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack late on Saturday night.
Kansan sports editor Sam Winton and Nevada Sagebrush sports editor Derek Raridon joined together to preview the Jayhawks’ final non-conference matchup. Themes of the preview include if Nevada has any chance to win, as well as players to look out for as you watch the game.
What’s your biggest takeaway from your team’s performance last week?
Winton: The Kansas defense just might be really good. The defensive line, which had a lot of questions going into the season, has answered the call in a big way, tallying six sacks against Illinois last week. It’s not only the boys up front, as the secondary has a total of four interceptions on the young season. For context, Kansas didn’t get to four interceptions until week five last season. The defense has already proved to be better this season and are gaining confidence with each impressive performance.
Raridon: If Nevada is truly to contend in any game this season, their offensive line will need to step up. While the offensive line didn't allow a sack against Idaho, the pressure the Vandals brought took many opportunities away from redshirt sophomore quarterback Brendon Lewis and his position players. If the young line starts to click, then the Wolf Pack should be able to fight in every game and maybe win some down the line.
What’s your team’s biggest strength?
Winton: It’s junior quarterback Jalon Daniels. The Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year is special, and he proved it last week against the Fighting Illini. Daniels was effective, throwing for 277 yards and two touchdowns, but he also did a great job of extending plays with his legs and making some jaw-dropping throws. The Jayhawks will go as far as Daniels takes them.
Raridon: The Wolf Pack’s running presence is a caged animal waiting to be released. Redshirt junior running back Sean Dollars has been the most consistent player on the team, and both Lewis and redshirt freshman quarterback AJ Bianco have shown they are fine with using their legs to fight for the first. Although overshadowed by the fact that they have only scored 20 points in their first two games, the Pack’s running game has been a silent producer for the team.
And biggest weakness?
Winton: While Kansas is 2-0 with two fairly comfortable wins, the Jayhawks haven’t played a complete game of football yet. They were slow out of the gate against Missouri State and slowed up in the second half against Illinois, although the officiating had a hand in slowing the pace of the game. It hasn’t burned the Jayhawks yet, but it would be nice to see them play a complete 60 minutes of football.
Raridon: In all honesty, it's the defense in general. In two games, the Nevada defense has given up 99 points (66 of those being against USC), as well as 1131 total yards (766 66.7 percent, of those being passing yards). And while the offense has been playing at a similar level, having two different offenses put over 450 yards of offense and 30+ points on their heads is a telling sign that things are not working on the defensive side of the ball, a trend that has haunted Nevada for the past few seasons.
Who’s one player to watch on offense?
Winton: Redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw. Hishaw has found the end zone in both games so far and rushed for 98 yards last week. He is a physical, downhill runner and might feast on the Nevada defense that has been less-than-dominant so far this season.
Raridon: Sean Dollars is due for a big break. The Oregon transfer is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and has had a run go into double-digit amounts of yards in both games this season. He will need help from his offensive line to get more holes freed up so he can do his thing. However, if that does happen or Dollars flips his switch more often, he will be a danger to the Jayhawks' defense.
And one on defense?
Winton: Senior cornerback Kwinton Lassiter. Lassiter has had a bigger role so far this season and has shown why, with an interception in each of the first two games this season. His role will continue to grow this week, as sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant will miss the first half due to a targeting penalty in the second half against Illinois.
Raridon: Redshirt junior linebacker Davion Blackwell is coming back from injury this week and will suit up for the Saturday game. The redshirt junior had tweaked his shoulder in Nevada’s season opener against USC. But before he was taken out, he recorded five solo tackles, the only person on the defense to do so. Knowing what he did to the Trojans, one could imagine that Blackwell will have a chip on this shoulder in his comeback game.
What is the biggest X-factor in this game?
Winton: All Kansas has to do is not completely fall apart. This is a road game that Kansas is heavily favored in and for good reason. The high-powered Kansas offense against Nevada’s defense should set the Jayhawks up for a good tune-up win before Big 12 Conference play starts. However, if Kansas begins looking ahead, things could get weird with the late kick and different time zone.
Raridon: For Nevada, the X-factor will be their offensive and defensive lines. If the offensive and defensive lines start to come together, then I think the Wolf Pack will have a pretty decent chance of contending against Kansas and might even pull out a win. However, if the trends continue into this game and the Jayhawks win the trench war like USC and Idaho did, then this won’t be a close game at all.
Who wins and why?
Winton: Kansas should roll in this one. Opposing teams are averaging 10 yards per attempt against the Nevada defense so far this season. Nevada’s offense hasn’t shown that it can keep up with the defense, leading to two blowout losses. With Kansas’ offense operating at a high level and the defense stepping up, all signs point to a blowout win. Kansas wins 52-17.
Raridon: The Wolf Pack have not given me any sort of hope this season. The highly recruited offense has been dominated so far, and the defense hasn’t consistently proven they can compete for multiple seasons. Even with the Kansas defense being questionable at times, their offense putting up over 240 rushing yards and 270 passing yards with two touchdowns in each game they’ve played so far just casts a big shadow for Nevada to get out of. The Jayhawks will win 45-13.