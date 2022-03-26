CHICAGO – No. 1 Kansas men’s basketball defeated Providence College 66-61, landing an Elite Eight matchup against No. 10 Miami, who beat No. 11 Iowa State 70-56 in the Sweet 16. Both teams make a quick turnaround after having less than 48 hours to prepare for Sunday’s contest.
Coach Bill Self said prepping for Miami is difficult, as the Jayhawks have not faced the Hurricanes or any other team from the ACC this season.
“They’ll be a hard team to prepare for, but also they’ve got to prepare for us too,” Self said. “And if it was us and Iowa State, I think both teams would say it’s an easier prep just because we both would be so familiar with each other. But you can look at it as a disadvantage for us, but however it is for us, it’s for them too.”
Finding a balance between preparing and overworking players before big games is important in the tournament, and Self said having “fresh legs and fresh minds” can matter more than time spent in practice.
Self emphasized becoming familiar with the opponent’s ways while sticking to the team's own fundamentals.
“I think you can familiarize them with personnel, with tendencies, especially a team like Miami that scores so much off individual talent,” Self said. “But I don’t think it’s a time where you do anything other than play to principles.”
And the Jayhawks are familiar with one player from Miami’s roster: sixth-year redshirt senior guard Charlie Moore, who played at Kansas as a redshirt sophomore. Moore averages 12.6 points per game and 45% shooting from the field this season.
Self said Moore’s talent and vision allow him to get open looks for himself, while also creating opportunities for others. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji thinks playing Moore and the Hurricanes tightly in those one-on-one situations will be key in limiting their offense.
“They play a lot of isolation,” Agbaji said. “So it’s going to be guard your man. Know their tendencies. Always have help. Strongside help, all that stuff. We’ll need to be in sync defensively to disrupt what they’re trying to do.”
Agbaji tallied a career-high 4 blocks against Providence, adding to the Jayhawks’ strong defensive performance in the Sweet 16. Keeping defensive intensity high while protecting the basketball is something the Jayhawks plan to focus on for Sunday.
But disruptive defense is one of Miami’s specialities as well, and the Hurricanes want to stay true to what’s worked for them all season long.
“We’ve done a great job making sure that we stick to what we want to do in these games,” sixth-year redshirt senior Sam Waardenburg said. “Our big emphasis being disrupting teams, forcing turnovers – and we’re not going to shy away from that.”
The Hurricanes forced 18 turnovers and snagged 11 steals in their victory over Iowa State. Preparation set aside, Miami’s fourth year junior Jordan Miller believes whoever plays smart and with the most heart will join No. 2 Duke and No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four.
“I think it comes down to who wants it more,” Miller said. “Executing the game plan, taking care of the ball, just little things, the fundamentals. It should be a good game. Just whoever has the most heart out there.”
Kansas versus Miami tips at 1:20 p.m. from the United Center. Coverage will be on CBS.