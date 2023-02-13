Tuesday night inside Gallagher-Iba Arena, No. 5 Kansas takes on Oklahoma State in their second matchup of the year.
Leading into the matchup
Kansas comes into the matchup ranked fifth in the country, boasting a 20-5 record and an 8-4 record in Big 12 Conference play. Kansas has won four of its last five games, including wins over Big 12 foes Oklahoma and Texas.
Oklahoma State comes into the game as hot as ever. The Cowboys are on a five-game winning streak, with wins over ranked opponents TCU and Iowa State. Since Jan. 18, the Cowboys have had seven wins and just one loss.
Players to watch
The Jayhawks have a National Player of the Year candidate in Jalen Wilson, who comes into Tuesday’s matchup averaging 20.6 points per game and just over eight rebounds per game.
Oklahoma State’s ‘player to watch’ is all too familiar for Kansas fans: junior guard Bryce Thompson. Thompson transferred to Oklahoma State from Kansas two years ago and since has played a larger role for the Cowboys.
Thompson averages just over 11 points per game this season, with a notable performance against the Jayhawks in their first matchup this year. In their meeting at Allen Fieldhouse, Thompson made seven threes and totaled 23 points, leading the Cowboys’ offense. Kansas will need to slow down Thompson to leave Stillwater with a win.
Will Harris keep scoring?
Junior point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. is on a scoring tear for Kansas as of late. Harris has scored over 15 points in three of his last four games, including 16 points in the Jayhawks’ win over Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State will need to slow down Harris in order to win, as the point guard has taken a bigger scoring role in the Kansas offense while still averaging six assists a game.
Where to watch
Tuesday’s game tips off at 8 p.m., airing on ESPN.