How to watch: The home game will be broadcasted on ESPN on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m.
Recent Dominance:
The Kansas Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears have been two of the most outstanding programs in college basketball in the last four seasons. The Bears won the national championship in 2021, and the Jayhawks followed in 2022. The two teams were also some of the most likely contenders for the 2020 title before the NCAA tournament was suspended.
In each of the three previous seasons, the two teams split their regular season results and never saw each other in the postseason.
Playing Hot:
Baylor has won nine of their last 10 games. After starting Big 12 Conference play 0-3, Baylor is tied at the top of the standings with Texas and Kansas at 9-4. After a rough start, they have propelled themselves into the No.9 ranked team in the country.
Meanwhile, Kansas has won five of their last six. Both teams are hot, and have a shot to solidify themselves as one of the top teams in the nation with a win on Saturday.
Biggest game of the year?
“As far as right now, yeah,” said redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson. “It’s not time for error. You lose a game now, you may not be able to catch up (in the Big 12 standings).”
When asked if ESPN’s College GameDay makes the game any bigger, head coach Bill Self was adamant that it wouldn’t matter.
“I think it’s a damn big game regardless,” Self said. “It’s the next game. It’s not the biggest game we’ll play this year, and it’s certainly not the biggest game Baylor’s going to play this year. But, up until this point, probably about as big of a game we’ve played this year.”
Who to watch for:
Keyonte George, freshman guard:
George is the leading scorer for Baylor, averaging 16.5 points per game. He also takes the most shots by a large margin. In his two most recent games, he scored four points and six points. He could be due for a big outing versus the Jayhawks.
Adam Flagler, redshirt senior guard:
Flagler, while also averaging a solid 15.8 points per game, is the best facilitator for the Bears. He leads the team in assists and is one dime shy of having a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover.
LJ Cryer, junior guard:
Cryer is the most efficient shooter across the board for Baylor. He shoots 46.7% from the floor, 42.8% from deep, and a team-high (with two or more attempts) 87.8% from the free throw line. Those high percentages help him average 14.9 points per game.
These three guards make Baylor one of the toughest backcourts to guard in the country. They’ve led the Bears as they are the second-highest-scoring team in the Big 12 with 78.8 points per game.
“There’s no team in America that’s got three guards like they’ve got,” Self said about the backcourt of Baylor. “They’re hard to guard because they can take and make hard shots.”
Dajuan Harris Jr., redshirt junior guard:
Harris will likely find himself guarding one of the three explosive Baylor guards on most defensive possessions. He’ll need to be the shutdown defender he’s shown he can be.
Offensively, he’ll need to do better than he did when these two met in Waco on Jan. 23. His two points, four assists and four turnovers won’t be sufficient in round two. Harris doesn’t need to do the impossible on Saturday, but the Jayhawks’ chance of winning will increase dramatically if he does his job.