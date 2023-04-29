For the second time in program history, the Kansas women’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Tournament.
After placing eighth in a competitive Big 12 Women’s Championship at the Dallas Athletic Club in Dallas, the Jayhawks will enter the tournament as the No. 9 seed in the 12-team Athens Regional in Georgia.
The last time Kansas received an invite to an NCAA Regional was when it played in the Stillwater Regional and advanced to the Championship Final in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2014.
The experienced Kansas squad saw quality performances throughout the season, especially during conference play.
On April 7, it put up great battles against No. 7 Texas and No. 23 Oklahoma State, respectively, tying each match 2-2-1. Oklahoma State then went on to secure its 11th Big 12 Championship title.
Graduate-senior Esme Hamilton tied for ninth in the competition and was named to the all-tournament team.
In the Athens Regional hosted at the University of Georgia Golf Course, Kansas is joined by South Carolina, San Jose State, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Georgia, Maryland, Kent State, Charleston, Furman, Augusta and Sacred Heart.
The top five teams from the regional will qualify for the NCAA Championship at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Championship will start on May 19 and be played throughout May 24.
Kansas was ranked No. 51 in the latest Golfstat rankings and concluded with nine top-10 finishes during the 2022-23 season. Four of those nine finishes were in the top five.
Additionally, the low individual not from a top-five qualifying team will have a chance to advance to the championship in Arizona.
The Athens Regional will start on May 8 and be played throughout May 10.