For the first time in 10 years, Kansas men’s basketball was not the preseason favorite to take home the Big 12 regular season title.
Instead, the No. 2 Baylor Bears — who are currently in a 14-day shutdown period due to COVID-19 protocols — were picked by Big 12 coaches to win the league before the start of the 2020-21 season. The conference as a whole will be competitive this season, with five teams currently ranked in the latest AP Top 25 poll: No. 2 Baylor, No. 5 Kansas, No. 8 West Virginia, No. 11 Texas and No. 14 Texas Tech.
The Big 12 also has a combined 44-13 record to start the season, including a 5-5 record against ranked teams and a 6-4 record against Power 5 conference teams.
Kansas coach Bill Self said before the season that the Big 12 title race would be tight, and Kansas will have to battle for every win with half of the conference ranked in the top 15.
“This may be the best I’ve seen our league,” Self said in a media availability on Dec. 15. “It’s going to be a great league with more uncertainty than ever because of the COVID issues.”
With Kansas opening Big 12 play on the road against Texas Tech Thursday, here is a look at who the Jayhawks will face this season in conference play.
Baylor Bears (4-0)
The Baylor Bears are ranked No. 2 in the nation for good reason — they return four starters from last year's squad that went 26-4 and would've likely been a No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA tournament. To start the 2020-21 season, the Bears have wins over Washington, Stephen F. Austin and then-No. 5 Illinois.
Team Strength: Guard Play
Baylor may have the best guard play in the Big 12, led by the trio of senior Macio Teague and juniors Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell. Butler was named the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year and is also on many national Player of the Year award watchlists. These three guards are hard-nosed, tough defenders and can go get a basket when Baylor needs it, making the Bears one of the best teams in the nation.
Player to watch: Sophomore guard Adam Flager
Flager has been one of Baylor’s best players off the bench to start the season, averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 55.3% from the field. If he can continue this massive scoring production off the bench, Baylor will be as close to unbeatable as they come. Flager is an X-factor for this team, and Baylor will likely continue feeding off his energy and production.
Texas Longhorns (5-1)
The Longhorns are back in the top 15 of the men’s basketball rankings, and rightfully so. With wins over Indiana and then-No. 14 North Carolina, and a narrow loss to then-No. 12 Villanova, there’s no doubt the Longhorns are one of the most talented teams in the nation.
Team Strength: Experienced guards
Texas’ leader and the player that holds the team together is senior guard Matt Coleman III. Along with Coleman, junior guard Courtney Ramey is a key part to the Longhorns success, with the two guards averaging a combined 29.2 points per game — about 40% of the Longhorns’ total offense.
Player to watch: Freshman forward Greg Brown
Brown is Texas’ best rim protector with seven blocks to start the season. The 6-foot-9 forward from Austin, Texas, was the No. 9-ranked recruit in the class of 2020 by ESPN, and could be a potential lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Brown’s size and athleticism are elite, and he is averaging 9.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season.
West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1)
This West Virginia team may be one of coach Bob Huggins’ best since he took over in 2007. The No. 8-ranked Mountaineers have wins over then-No. 19 Richmond, VCU and Georgetown, and their only loss came against No. 1 Gonzaga.
Team Strength: Rebounding
West Virginia currently ranks No. 15 in the nation in offensive rebounding with 14.86 offensive rebounds per game. The big man tandem of junior forward Derek Culver and sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe is one of the best in the nation, giving West Virginia a significant advantage inside the paint. These two will also be catalysts on the defensive end by stopping drives with help defense and blocking shots.
Player to watch: Sophomore guard Miles McBride
The jump from his freshman to sophomore season has been staggering for McBride. Last year, McBride averaged 9.5 points and was second on the team in assists (56). Now, he is arguably the best player on his team, leading in assists (32) and scoring with 14.6 points per game. He will be key for the Mountaineers moving forward as the primary facilitator in the offense.
Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1)
Texas Tech is now two years removed from its run to the national title game under coach Chris Beard. After a 18-13 season last year, Texas Tech added three transfers, and is now looking to get back on track to be a contending team. The only loss to start this season came against then-No. 17 Houston, and the Red Raiders haven’t played very good competition outside of that game.
Team Strength: Defense
Defense has always been a top priority under Beard, and this season is now exception. Texas Tech currently ranks No. 6 in the nation in scoring defense and No. 14 in the nation in total steals. The Red Raiders pressure the ball and make it hard for opposing offenses, which will keep them in a lot of games in Big 12 play.
Player to watch: Junior guard Mac McClung
McClung is one of those high-valued transfers Texas Tech was able to bring in this offseason, coming over from Georgetown. McClung, who averaged 15.7 points per game with the Hoyas, is a guy who can create his own offense — something the Red Raiders desperately need. So far this season, McClung leads the team with 14.1 points per game.
Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0)
The Cowboys have gotten off to a very hot 6-0 start and join Baylor as the only unbeaten teams in the Big 12. With quality wins over Marquette and Wichita State, Oklahoma State will look to build on its early season success in Big 12 play.
Team Strength: Depth
Oklahoma State has nine players who are playing over 16 minutes per game, and three of the Cowboys’ top five scorers come off the bench. This team has a lot of bodies that they are comfortable with playing big minutes, and this can be an advantage for the Cowboys’ young, still developing group.
Player to watch: Freshman guard Cade Cunningham
Cunningham has been all Oklahoma State had hoped for when they recruited him. The 6-foot-8 guard was ranked the No. 2 prospect in the class of 2020 by ESPN and has lived up to expectations, averaging a team-high 18.5 points and four assists per game. Cunningham is one of the best players in the nation and can take this Oklahoma State team to great heights if he continues to play well.
Oklahoma Sooners (3-1)
The Sooners are the only team in the Big 12 with an 82-78 win over TCU on Dec. 6. Oklahoma's only loss came to a very talented Xavier team, who blew the Sooners out of the water with a 99-77 win on Dec. 9. This Oklahoma team isn’t as talented as past teams for coach Lon Kruger, but will still compete every night in Big 12 play.
Team Strength: Senior Leadership
Four of the Sooners’ five starters are seniors, and these upperclassmen will have to play well for Oklahoma to remain competitive. Guard Austin Reaves and forward Brady Manek are the Sooners' two best players, averaging a combined 33.8 points per game to start the season. Oklahoma also features a number of good three-point shooters, with four players shooting 40% or better from deep.
Player to watch: Sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon
Harmon is the lone starter that is not a senior, and so far the sophomore’s lack of experience has not been a problem. Harmon ranks third for Oklahoma in scoring with 14.0 points per game and has a team-high seven steals. His play will be crucial for the Sooners as they face conference opponents with solid guard play.
TCU Horned Frogs (5-2)
The Horned Frogs got out to a solid start, but then dropped two games in a row to Oklahoma and Providence. However, TCU did regroup to defeat Texas A&M 73-55 in its last game. TCU is expected to finish in the bottom half of the Big 12, but could still make some noise in conference play.
Team Strength: Sharing the basketball
Throughout its first seven games, TCU ranks No. 24 in the nation in total assists with 107. Outside of junior guard RJ Nembhard — more on him later — the Horned frogs do not have a consistent scorer who can get their own shot. This makes moving the basketball even more important, and it's something the Horned Frogs have done well to start the year.
Player to watch: Junior guard RJ Nembhard
Nembhard is the backbone of this TCU squad, averaging 32.7 minutes per game. The junior from Keller, Texas, has recorded a team-high 30 assists and 17.3 points per game. However, if TCU is to be successful in Big 12 play, Nembhard will need to start taking better care of the ball, as he has a team-high 22 turnovers.
Iowa State (1-2)
The Cyclones haven’t played in many contests so far this year, and the ones they have played in haven’t been the prettiest. Iowa State fell 71-68 to South Dakota State at home on Dec. 2, and the Cyclones were later dismantled 105-77 by No. 3 Iowa.
Team Strength: Guard Play
Iowa State gets over half of its scoring from its guards, led by senior Jalen Coleman-Lands with 15.3 points per game. In a conference full of talented guards, Iowa State will have to play its best basketball to pick up wins during Big 12 play.
Player to watch: Junior guard Rasir Bolton
Bolton has been one of Iowa State’s few bright spots to start the season averaging 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Bolton also leads the team in assists with 17, and is the primary ball-handler for the Cyclones. He will need to continue his scoring output and stout defense for Iowa State to have a chance at finishing in the top half of the conference.
Kansas State (2-4)
Kansas State has arguably had its worst start ever this season with three of its four losses coming to mid-major teams like Drake, UNLV, and Division II Fort Hays State. The Wildcats were picked by coaches to finish last in the Big 12, and with a depleted core of talent this will likely hold true.
Team Strength: Guard Play
The only three players to have started all six games for Kansas State have been its guard trio of senior Mike McGuirl, freshman Nijel Pack and sophomore Dajuan Gordon. These three make up 52% of the Wildcats’ scoring output and carry a heavy load of minutes. Any success Kansas State could have in Big 12 play will come from these three players.
Player to watch: Senior guard Mike McGuirl
McGuirl has been the best of the three guards so far this season, averaging 14.5 points per game and leading the team in steals with eight. McGuirl plays 34 minutes per game and Kansas State needs him on the court to make plays on offense. The senior also has an impressive three-point stroke and is shooting 15-for-35 (42.9%) from deep.