In their last game of the Texas State Tournament, the Jayhawks dominated the Tigers, forcing the run rule after five innings that included a no-hitter from junior right-handed pitcher Addison Purvis, 10-0.
The first three innings were relatively quiet, with Purvis getting a strikeout in each.
The offenses didn’t start going until the top of the fourth when Purvis hit a double to left field to bat in senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson and freshman right fielder Aynslee Linduff. After her double, Purvis was subbed out for freshman pinch runner Emma Tatum. Tatum came home after a single by senior center fielder Shayna Espy. To finish off the inning, Espy came home after a double by freshman left fielder Presley Limbaugh, making the lead 4-0 for the Jayhawks.
As Texas Southern failed to score in their half of the inning, Kansas entered the top of the fifth inning with two players getting on base from a walk and a hit pitch. Freshman pinch runner Campbell Bagshaw scored off a single by Linduff. Senior shortstop Haleigh Harper singled to score senior catcher Lyric Moore pushing the Jayhawk lead to 6-0. The final runs of the inning, and game, came from a grand slam from junior left fielder Sophia Buzard.
Texas Southern was unable to score in their half of the inning, finishing the game due to the run rule, with Kansas claiming a 10-0 win over the Tigers.
The standout of the day was Purvis with her no-hitter to help blank the Tigers. In her performance, she had three strikeouts and two walks on 64 pitches through five innings. She also hit 1-for-2 and had two RBIs and a walk.
Other standouts on offense for the Jayhawks were Linduff and Buzard. Both hit 1.000 in the game, and although Buzard was a pinch hitter, her hit just happened to be a grand slam.
Kansas finished the Texas State Tournament 4-1 with this victory, improving the Jayhawks' record to 10-5. The Jayhawks play in the South Florida Tournament next against USF on March 2 at 5 p.m. in Tampa, Florida.