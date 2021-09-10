Kansan Sports Associate Editor Andrew Lind discussed Friday’s road test against No. 17 Coastal Carolina with Jacob Bashura, a sports writer with The Chanticleer News.
Lind: What is the vibe like around campus? Are students excited to welcome the first Power Five team to Brooks Stadium?
“It's pretty much all anyone talks about,” Bashura said. "Like everyone just walks around campus and you can just feel like the positive energy. Everyone's just so excited to just like get into the game. We're all excited, like the whole game day. It's just, it's just a whole different atmosphere.”
Lind: Who impressed you in the week one win over The Citadel and who are some of the key players that the Jayhawk defense should look out for?
“Obviously our quarterback, Grayson McCall,” Bashura said. “He's been great, he had a great season last year, and then this last week, I believe he threw like three incompletions. Our offense is looking really good and I think our defense has a little bit to improve on as we kind of fell apart a little bit later in the game. But the wide receiving core had a pretty monster game combining for around 200 yards and a touchdown…”
Lind: What holes, if any, did you spot in the offense or defense that you hope were cleaned up this week in practice?
“I think it [the offense] looks really good,” Bashura said. “I didn't see many problems with the offense at all. “Like I said, I think he [McCall] had two or three incompletions, one was like, our receivers wide open downfield, and he kind of overthrew him -- so that was a little bit disappointing. I think the defense was really good in the first half, but then [the] second half came and we allowed a couple [of] touchdowns. I think if we're gonna have a good game this week is like last week, I think we're gonna need to patch up those holes in the running game and on defense.”
Lind: What is your score prediction?
“I think it's gonna be 37-17,” Bashura said.” I think I give us about like 80-83% chance to win. If we play the exact same way as last game, where the defense didn't really have a good game but our offense played really well, I think it's definitely gonna be closer. But that being said, if our defense does play well, I think it'll be more than a 20 point difference. In the last couple of years, like, we really look like much more of a real football team than a lot of people give us credit for.”
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. inside Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.