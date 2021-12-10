Kansan Sports Editor Nathan Swaffar met with Anthony Kristensen, reporter and men’s basketball beat writer with the Columbia Missourian, to discuss Saturday’s Border War Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse against Missouri.

Swaffar: Missouri has really struggled this season. What has been the main problem plaguing the Tigers?

“Where do you even begin? I think the biggest problem Missouri has is just ball retention. I mean, they turned the ball over a ton, and that got them into a lot of problems,” Kristensen said. “This team just struggles a lot. Just keeping the ball; it’s wayward passes, sloppy dribbling, stepping out of bounds even. Just for whatever reason, they really, really struggle with keeping the ball, and that's been a consistent theme for a while.”

Swaffar: Kobe Brown has really been the main scoring threat for the Tigers this year, averaging close to 15 points per game. How can Kansas find a way to slow him down?

“He is probably the one player, maybe one of two players, I would say could probably play on most teams in the country. He is a very, very good player,” Kristensen said. “The one thing that he seems to struggle with, and he's gotten better of it as of late, is staying out of foul trouble. If you can get [junior forward] Kobe Brown into foul trouble and force [coach] Cuonzo Martin to take him off the court for a bit, that's where you can really hurt Missouri because Kobe Brown is the heart and soul of this team.”

Swaffar: Who is an under-the-radar player that the Jayhawks need to look out for?

“I'd say [freshman forward] Trevon Brazile. He's been out injured for the first eight games of the season and just made his collegiate debut,” Kristensen said. “I'd say he is probably the most under the radar guy just because I mean, there's not going to be a ton of film on him. After the game, Martin said that he got gassed pretty quickly, which I guess you would expect given it's his first collegiate game, but when he was in, you could see that he brought something to the game that nobody else in Missouri really does. He's quick. He's probably the most athletic guy on the team. He's very long, doesn't have a lot of muscle on him, but he can get up and get the ball.”

Swaffar: With this obviously being the first Border War Match since 2012, how do you expect Missouri to handle the pressure of a packed Allen Fieldhouse?

“It could go one of two ways. They could, you know, go in their shell and really just kind of get be from the get-go, which I think is what a lot of people are expecting. Or it could go the way you had mentioned it before where they just come out and they've got nothing to lose and they just go out there and play the game of their lives,” Kristensen said. “I don't really know what to expect from them because this team has defied all expectations all season in both the good and the bad…it's a little bit difficult to pin down exactly what to expect from this Missouri team going into such a massive, big rivalry game. But I would definitely say it's one of either, they completely cave in, or they go out with nothing to lose and really give them a good game.”

Swaffar: How do you think the game goes and what’s your score prediction?

“Well, I think Kansas will win. Just get that straight out there. I think it could go a bit whether Missouri hangs in for a bit, maybe frustrates them because that's one of the staples of a Cuonzo Martin team is playing, as I said earlier, good defense,” Kristensen said. “But I think early on that'll probably be the story of it, but then I think Kansas probably goes on a run and open some breathing room and probably wins pretty handily. As for a score prediction, I'm gonna say probably 83-59.”

Tipoff for Saturday’s game is set for 2:15 p.m.