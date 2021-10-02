The Iowa State Cyclones play host to Kansas football on Saturday and earlier this week, Matt Belinson, sports editor of the Iowa State Daily previewed the contest.
Lind: Brock Purdy has seen both good and bad days this season, what does the Jayhawks defense need to do to contain him?
“I would say for the Jayhawks if they want to make life miserable for him, I would say number one, I think they have to present looks that take away sort of those easy options,” Belinson said. “I think if you’re Kansas and you can get him out of the pocket... that's usually when he's not at his best. And I think they really just kind of need to take away the middle of the field. That's where Brock likes to work with a lot of his crossing routes and stuff like that, so I think if you're Kansas, that's probably the best way to get a read on Brock.”
Lind: Who is an under-the-radar player that you think will shine on Saturday?
“I would go with tight end Chase Allen,” Belinson said. “Everyone knows about Charlie Koler and his presence in this offense. Chase has always kind of been that second-tier receiving option at tight end. He definitely can be a threat in the passing game, but I would say the majority of what he's used for in the field is those blocking. Chase has become a bigger part of that [offense].”
Lind: What are you hoping the Cyclones learned this week in practice after falling to Baylor?
“I think it's not something specific to last week with Baylor, but it certainly came up again as it's just, it's the details and precision that I've heard this team,” Belinson said. “Even when they had one of their best seasons ever last year... the small details...cost them chances to either win by more or win in general. And you saw that against Baylor, where sloppy penalties would happen, the defense would let up, which is pretty unlikely for them. So I think it just comes down to details and precision. You know, as much as that kind of sounds like a cliché, that's kind of what I always say no matter how talented they are.”
Lind: What is the biggest weakness that the Jayhawks can exploit?
“I would definitely say it's special teams for Iowa State,” Belinson said. “Last year, Kansas returned two 100-yard kickoff returns for a touchdown against Iowa State. And if you've been watching the Cyclones for the last three years, even that's not a unique thing. It's an area that, frankly, Iowa State has failed to address over the last couple of years. So, if you're Kansas, I would say, ‘hey, you know, let's explain that let's kind of give them some different looks on our kickoff returns.’ Because it's no secret that this has been a big weakness for them.”
Lind: What is your final score prediction and why?
“I'm gonna go with Iowa State 40, Kansas 14,” Belinson said. “ [For Kansas], it seems like the players are really starting to believe. I know obviously it's really early in the season in his [Lance Leipold’s] tenure, but I feel like Kansas is gonna come to play. They know that Iowa State is pretty vulnerable right now, pretty sloppy. So I feel like Kansas knows that coming in. That being said, I don't expect them to win the game. I think I would say that Iowa State just outmatches them in a lot of the important areas. I think it will be kind of close to start, but I don't think either team's just going to run away with it.”
Kick-off is at 6 p.m. from Jack Trice Stadium.