Kansan Associate Sports Editor Andrew Lind met with Colin Settle, sports editor of The Collegian on Zoom Thursday to talk about Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown matchup.

Lind: What is the vibe in Manhattan right now, how do fans feel about the game and the implications of it?

“At least from the people that I've talked to you, you're [K-State] one game away from being bowl eligible,” Settle said. “And that's kind of the big thing is, especially after last week, where you have a team go out and put together, I think in my personal opinion, one of the best performances they have since the Stanford game. And then you know, it's rivalry week, obviously, the tensions are going to be high and everyone's going to be hyped up and ready to go. But then the fact that if you win this game, you'll get to make a bowl for the first time since 2019. I'd say everyone's pretty hyped up. I know the players are pretty hyped up and everyone’s pretty excited from what I've heard.”

Lind: How has the offensive line helped pave the way for both senior quarterback Skylar Thompson and sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn?

“Noah Johnson, super-senior, came back for another year, he’s our center,” Settle said. “He's definitely not the best offensive lineman in the world, but I think what he brings is leadership. Cooper Beebe is another guy easily in my mind, second, third-round draft pick by the time he's done here. He's still got a few seasons left, but he is incredible. [The offensive line] it's a good tight-knit group.”

“Seeing him [Skylar Thompson] being able to stay in the pocket, and having an offensive line that's protected him decently up into this point, you know, I think has been very beneficial. But seeing him use his arm a lot better is what has impressed me the most about Skylar Thompson.”

“He's [Deuce Vaughn] got the pass-catching abilities, got the ability to make people miss in space and I think that really helps.”

Lind: Who should Kansas lookout for on defense?

“Daniel green,” Settle said. “Daniel Green, he's the guy you need to look for, he’s one the middle backers. He'll play a little outside, he's fast, he's quick, came in as a four-star recruit. He’s one of those guys at the beginning of the season, that there’s a lot of hype around because Cody Fletcher comes back for a fifth year he's a super senior, and then you have Wayne Jones who used to be a safety now transition down to linebacker and Daniel Green was that guy who was like, ‘okay, he's gonna be our best linebacker.’”

Lind: What is your final score prediction and why?

“If the [K-State] offense can get clicking, and can eliminate turnovers, which has been an issue as of late, I think I'd [say] 48-17,” Settle said. “And if they can come out and just smack them in the mouth, and just get after it right away, I think it'll I think it'll be a very productive day.”

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.