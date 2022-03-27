CHICAGO – Kansan Sports Editor Nathan Swaffar talked with Luke Chaney, a reporter for The Miami Student, to preview Kansas vs Miami in their Elite Eight matchup.
Swaffar: Miami came in as a No. 10 seed into the Dance, how on earth has their cinderella run taken them this far?
Chaney: “I think it all starts with the guard play of Charlie Moore, Isaiah Wong, Kameron McGusty. That's what's lifted Miami to where they are right now; Elite 8 for the first time in program history,” Chaney said. “You have to give props to their front court. Jordan Miller, who’s listed as a guard, but has played the four this whole season, [and has] played a little bit of small ball five. Sam Waardenburg, they've both done just a tremendous job, especially on the defensive end. I have to give so much credit to Sam Waardenburg. He's not known necessarily as a defender, but what he's done this season, or what he's done throughout this tournament, defending at the basket against some very good bigs such as Walker Kessler, Isaiah Mobley, on USC and Auburn. Then defending now on the perimeter on switches, defending the balls on ball screens as a blitzer and as a hedger. I mean, I can't give enough credit to Sam Waardenburg and the Miami frontcourt for what they've done so far on the defensive end throughout this tournament.”
Swaffar: This Canes team’s chemistry has seemed off the charts during the Tournament so far, what has led to that explosive teamwork?
Chaney: “Miami had a non-conference tournament in Orlando. Both Miami and Kansas lost to Dayton, and then later in the tournament they played Alabama. Miami kept it close in the first half, but then Alabama’s guard play just took over the second half and they won by 31. The general vibe and the general consensus around the program was that, I wouldn't say falling apart, but because coach [Jim] Larrañaga has not done what he wants as a coach,” Chaney said. “But the general vibe or in the general public perception around the program was really, really low. And the players really talked about this the day after the Alabama tournament. They got together watch film, and they really bought in and locked in and they found their identity from there.”
Swaffar: Who is an under-the-radar player Kansas needs to look out for?
Chaney: It’s got to be Jordan Miller. He is a quintessential glue guy. He is someone that I consider to be my most versatile defender,” Chaney said. “Versatile defense, especially in NCAA Tournament matters because he's someone that can guard your smaller guards and also kind of hanging out with big man in the post. [He’s] such a smart player.”
Swaffar: How do you think this game plays out and what’s your score prediction?
Chaney: I do think it's going to be close. I don't think Kansas is gonna pull away. I think this is going to be a nail biter type game,” Chaney said. “But I think Kansas at the end from a pure talent perspective will want to pull away at the end. I'll give it, let’s go Kansas 76, Miami 71.”