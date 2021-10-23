Kansan Sports Associate Editor Andrew Lind discussed Saturday’s game versus No. 3 Oklahoma with Mason Young, sports editor of the OU Daily.

Lind: How do OU fans feel about coach Lincoln Riley putting the ball in freshman quarterback Caleb Williams’ hands versus sticking with redshirt sophomore and Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler?

“Going back to the West Virginia game, the fans in the student section in particular was not horribly happy with Spencer Rattler -- they were calling for Caleb Williams to replace him,” Young said. “I guess they got their wish against Texas, and Caleb Williams has been really outstanding. It’s been impressive to see kind of just the poise and the confidence that he has...to come in and lead this offense and put up numbers right away. I think it's also really telling just seeing like him give a speech to the O-line before the game against TCU. And I don't think that even in the midst of that, that Spencer Rattler’s contributions should have been lost. He [Rattler] has helped put [us] on the longest winning streak currently in the FBS. So he's been very impressive in his own, right.”

Lind: How do you think Williams will handle the pressure in the first true road test of his collegiate career?

“I really wouldn't be worried about Caleb Williams in this scenario,” Young said. “You [Lind] referenced the game against Texas where he led the biggest comeback in program history. He's already shown what he can do on one of the biggest stages in college football. I think he is just a really talented dual-threat quarterback. I think if they bring pressure, he’s going to be able to escape the pocket and make plays. If they sit back, you know, he's going to take what they give him. So, I mean, I think he's really flexible. I wouldn't be worried about what he's able to do at all against Kansas.”

Lind: Who are players on offense that the Jayhawk defense needs to key in on?

“There were a lot of OU’s offensive players starting to find their stride,” Young said. “Kennedy Brooks [redshirt junior running back] ran the ball great the last two weeks, [redshirt wide receiver] Jadon Haselwood had three touchdowns last week. I think in terms of just like how he plays first quarter, second quarter, I'll be interested to see what [sophomore wide receiver] Marvin Mims does just because he can have a big game like he did against Texas, and then he can be relatively quiet against TCU, but he's always out there lurking. He has a potential for 100 plus yard game at just about any moment.”

Lind: What is one weakness that Kansas can exploit?

“I think it's a combination of things for OU,” Young said. “They're really thin right now at cornerback, and so they're moving a lot of different guys around like freshmen, Billy Bowman, who’s been a nickelback all season, [but] played cornerback the other night and is potentially slotted to play corner again this week with all the injuries that they have. If Kansas can attack on the outside, there might be some deficiencies there, but if OU’s defensive line gets pressure on Kansas, then I mean, it isn't gonna matter.”

Lind: What is your final score prediction and why?

“I want to say my final score was 50-14…,” Young said. “I just think that OU’s offense is going to create a lot of problems for Kansas. But maybe, you know, third quarter, fourth quarter Kansas will get the opportunity to put some points on the board.”

Kansas hosts Oklahoma at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m.