Ahead of Friday’s football season-opener against South Dakota, Associate Sports Editor Andrew Lind spoke with Bailey Zubke, editor-in-chief of The Volante, about the matchup.
Lind: One of the biggest headlines surrounding South Dakota football right now is the fact that the team has played in four spring games. From what you have heard, does the coaching staff feel the team is in a good position for tomorrow?
“If you asked any of the coaches and players, they say it was a very frustrating spring, only getting one win out of the four games that they were able to play,” Zubke said. “But they're very happy with the fact that all of their guys were there all summer long. The offensive line, quarterback play, you know everybody's there all summer working in they feel like they're better prepared and ready for Kansas tomorrow night.”
Zubke: A new coaching staff and administration at Kansas has people excited about the future of Kansas football. What has this fall looked like for the team with new staff?
“Cautious optimism probably is the best two words to describe this Kansas football team [with] a new AD in Travis Goff, who actually was here in Lawrence as a student, so it's great to have him back and just familiar with the program,” Lind said. “Along with Lance Leipold who has been able to prove himself at UW Whitewater and then over at Buffalo. Leipold has really stressed the fact that he can only control what he can control. And so when you worry about what you can't control, you're just setting yourself back. So living in the present moment and just kind of trying to get better every day and be consistent are the main things that he’s pushing.”
Lind: Freshman quarterback Carson Camp is expected to be at the helm of the offense. Discuss his improvement from spring and fall camp. What can the Jayhawks defense expect from him?
“He's the first true freshman to ever start a game for the University of South Dakota,” Zubke said. “He was competing against five other guys for that starting job in the spring, including a guy that was a transfer from Iowa State and a career backup at USD behind Austin Simmons. So he had to overcome a lot to get that starting job, he was able to get it and he played fairly well.”
Zubke: What is the quarterback situation ahead of tomorrow’s game, should we expect to see a single guy or by committee?
“I think it's gonna be a question mark right until kickoff,” Lind said. “Matter of fact, we asked Leipold during the week who is going to be at the helm and he's kind of laughed and said, ‘you know, you can expect to see everybody.’ But three guys you can expect to see are sophomore Jalon Daniels, the team's passing leader last year. Miles Kendrick, a senior who has been around the program and seen the ups and downs. And then, most notably, Jason Bean, who comes from North Texas.”
Lind: The offensive line has to be on top of their game in order for the quarterback to have success. Who on the line has stood out to you thus far?
“It was announced that the one senior on the offensive line had to retire due to injury, so that changes things up a little bit,” Zubke said. “It's a young group, but they've been working together really hard for a couple of years. The one guy I'm really looking to step up is Isaac Erbes, the right guard for the offensive line. He's kind of the veteran leader now at this point, he has the most experience, and he's really trying to rally the group and lead the group come tomorrow night.”
Zubke: Kansas has brought in a good number of transfers to try to kickstart a new era of Kansas football. Who has been most impressive so far?
“A guy who stands out to me is center Mike Novitsky,” Lind said. “The reason why he stands out to me is that at KU, we haven't had a consistent guy at center. We've had guys who come in and come out. And as you know, that relationship with a quarterback and center is so pivotal, because like I said, those are the two guys that get the offense going every play. So Mike was an All-MAC player in Buffalo and he just brings out leadership, which I think is going to be key to the team’s offense.”
Lind: What is your score prediction for Friday?
“I personally feel that it's going to be very competitive, pretty close game,” Zubke said. “We'll talk about it a little bit, but with some of the turnover in Kansas, there's a little more extra optimism up here. I would say Kansas squeaks one out 20-17…”
Zubke: What is your score prediction and what are the keys to success for the Jayhawks?
“After watching the spring game, it seemed like there was some nervous energy,” Lind said. “I think that's going to be a similar thing tomorrow [Friday], because there's just so many guys who haven't played in David Booth Memorial Stadium, [however], I think there's gonna be a lot of excitement with that. I feel like scoring early and often will provide a surge -- I think that will give them some breathing room in the latter half of the game. But a final score prediction, it's funny that you said 20-17, because my final score prediction is 21-17, in favor of the Jayhawks.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. inside David Booth Memorial Stadium.