Kansan Sports Editor Nathan Swaffar met with Nathan Han, Sports Editor of The Daily Texan, to discuss Saturday’s Texas vs Kansas matchup.

Swaffar: After starting the season strong, Texas is on a four-game losing streak. What’s led to the struggles over the past weeks?

“I think that's the question everybody's trying to answer in that locker room, and they all can't figure it out,” Han said. “But I really think it comes down to playing a full four quarters is something that Texas has not really done since the Texas Tech win. And maybe, if you think about it, their wins over Rice, Texas Tech, two power five schools, both head coaches are gone now. They really haven't been able to play a full four quarters against a good team. And that's really what it comes down to. You have to execute across the entire game.”

Swaffar: It feels like there has been some legitimate concern from Texas fans that Kansas could win this game, have you been hearing and seeing similar feelings?

“I think it's a couple of things. I think the biggest thing is the four-game losing streak and it's like, ‘oh, I don't have any more faith now.’ They've seen Texas losing every single possible way over the last couple of weeks and they're like, they'll find a way to mess it up somehow against Kansas,” Han said. “The other thing is we've been played hard by Kansas. Longhorn fans have PTSD from that one loss back in 2016, but they've also had glimpses when y’all come down here. They’ve seen that this team, even if the records, or the schedules, or FPI or ESPN says one thing, that Kansas will sometimes come down and play hard. It's college football, you never know what happens.”

Swaffar: Texas is running the ball extremely well this season, are there any weaknesses that Kansas could exploit to at least slow them down?

“Smart defenses like Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, specifically those three. They've all stacked the box, brought in eight defenders when you have seven blockers in or like six blockers and a running back,” Han said. “That's a plus-two differential for the defense. And so there's daring these teams to pass in Texas that hasn't really been able to pass away out of it. But I do think Steve Sarkisian will have some tricks up his sleeve despite the stacked boxes. When the running game is on for Texas, they're a really good team.”

Swaffar: On the other side of the ball though, the defense has struggled to stop the run. How can Kansas find success in their run game?

“I think honestly, it's got to be the linebackers there. They've struggled a lot. Even if their defensive line gets a good push, or even if a defensive lineman makes a play in forcing somebody to come back, the linebackers aren't rallying to the ball,” Han said. “We only play two middle linebackers most of our snaps, which makes our run defense really rely on them a lot. A lot of these runs outside, the linebackers are getting caught in blocks there, and they’re not necessarily taking the right angles. And so they miss their assignment, they miss their gap, and so their running back is going to be able to go far if a defensive lineman doesn't make like a standout splash play.”

Swaffar: What do you think is gonna happen on Saturday?

“I think as long as Kansas doesn't get out to like a hot start, I really think Texas is gonna establish the run game for the first time in a couple of weeks,” Han said. “I have a lot of faith in this defense against this team and it sort of seems like the defense is primed for breakout game almost. I do think there is a chance that if Texas does fall behind and if their run game isn't going, like say Kansas stacks the box, Texas really sometimes fails to move the football. And so if this Kansas offense if they keep getting stops, like three and outs like we’ve seen in the past, and this Kansas offense gets a bunch of chances to run the ball down their throat not really have to rely on their quarterback to make a ton of plays. Really that's the one scenario where I see like this game going down to the wire being close, but I would have to say it's pretty likely that it’s a Texas win.”