Kansan Sports Editor Nathan Swaffar talked with Liam Tormey, Sports Editor for The Cowl, to discuss Kansas vs Providence ahead of the two’s Sweet 16 battle.
Swaffar: Providence seemingly popped onto the scene this year and now they’re in the Sweet 16, what have been the driving factors for the Friars' success this season?
Tormey: If you want to talk about what it is, it’s got to be the older players on this team. It's got to be the amount of games that a bunch of these guys have played you look at, just they're starting five players: Noah Horchler, A.J. Reeves, Nate Watson, just all of them. These guys have played so many college games that it's the reason that they're able to pull out all these close games that they've been in. The reason that they're able to go through these tough times and still bounce back and be able to win…When you have guys in college basketball that are saying, ‘Oh, it's good to get old in college basketball.’ And I think that has to be the driving force of this team.
Swaffar: What are the Friars' primary weaknesses that the Jayhawks should look to exploit whether it be on offense or defense?
Tormey: I'll say for offense, if shooting isn't going well for the Friars, especially three-point shooting, then it's going to be very tough for them to be able to hang in there with a balanced offense like KU. Defensively, I would say it's, it might be the guard position. Defensively, you've seen a bunch of times where Reeves and even [Jared] Bynum sometimes aren't the best defensively, especially in the pick and roll game. Especially when they're shooters. So, if Remy Martin starts to get going like he has the first two games, going over shooting-wise, going to get shooters, and just, you know, not being aware of situational-wise.
Swaffar: Providence has a high octane offense and has scored at least 70 points in 18 of its 27 wins, what’s the best way to slow them down?
Tormey: That's what has happened in the first two games is that Watson hasn't been able to get going and Watson averages some the most points on their team besides Al Durham. When Nate Watson is getting doubled every time he touches the ball because of how massive he is, then it obviously leaves shooters open and if the shooters are knocking down shots, then it's a give or take. Do you guard Watson so he doesn't get going or do you let the shooter shoot and have that happen? But if you want to contain them, I mean you have to get some of their guards I think to drive on you and put the ball on the floor. Because if you leave them open for shooting, and Ed Cooley does a great job of getting his shooters looks, even in some of the offensive sets that they run. But if you're being physical with them, I think that will be a big key, especially with some of the guards playing up close and not letting them facilitate as much as possible.
Swaffar: Nate Watson is seemingly the heart, soul, and leader of this Friar squad. Going up against a sometimes inconsistent David McCormack in the post, what are the best ways to limit his production?
Tormey: This year, especially in the first couple minutes of the first half, we haven't seen Watson get going as much as he does in the second, and that has to do with halftime adjustments. But if Watson starts to get a little frustrated early, he gets frustrated a little bit with himself. If you get Nate a little frustrated early, I think that will help. His free throw shooting sometimes is on, sometimes it's off. He's not the best free-throw shooter, but if you get him to the line, it could go either way. But I've just seen a lot where in the first couple minutes if he gets a little frustrated, then you frustrate him a lot.
Swaffar: Who’s a possible under-the-radar player that KU needs to look out for?
Tormey: For the first two games of the Tournament, Noah Horchler has been locked in. He’s been more locked in than he probably has been all year. Maybe non-conference play, but he was pretty locked in to the first two games of the tournament. I think he's averaging 14 and a half points per game right now. He's averaging 11 and a half rebounds per game. He's shooting over 50% from the field and from three-point range. He's just been locked in. He's a double-double machine for the Friars.
Swaffar: This is the first Sweet 16 appearance for the Friars since 1997 when they made it all the way to the Elite 8, is there any nerves that could affect a team without a lot of Tournament experience?
Tormey: I think it can, but I just think with the way of what we've seen of this team for the past for the first two games. It's happened all year where the Friars have been called one of the luckiest teams of the year because KenPom doesn't, you know, analytical-wise, [see] the Friars as a great basketball team. It's just the way it is. That's what's happened, but they still won the Big East regular-season title for the first time ever. They lost in the semis of the Big East Tournament, and then come into the NCAA Tournament. South Dakota State might have been the biggest, you know, favorite of 13 seeds for people to pick them to win. They've been underdogs, really this whole year, and I think they know that a lot of people will want to pick against them come Friday, and I think it just motivates them even more. I do agree that experience in the NCAA Tournament matters. Look at a team like Gonzaga. Yeah, they haven't won one yet under Mark [Few], but they've been to National Championships. They've been to Final Fours and I think that stuff definitely matters, but this Friar team just has never let down the whole year.
Swaffar: How do you think this game will play out and what’s your score prediction?
Tormey: I think it will be close at the end. I just don't think this Providence team with the way they played they're going to back down now. It's just who they've been all year, and they've been looked locked in the first few games of the season. Like I said, I don't think they have played better than the first two games of the tournament that they have all season. I'll say continues. I'll stand true to my school I'll say it continues. I'm going to go 76-74 Providence. I could even see this game going to overtime.