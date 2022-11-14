As Kansas football enters its last two weeks of the regular season, the quarterback position remains a question mark every week, according to head coach Lance Leipold.
After leaving the Jayhawks' sixth game of the season with a shoulder injury, junior quarterback Jalon Daniels has yet to play another snap for the Jayhawks, but Leipold said he is getting closer to being game ready every week.
“He's taken more and more reps,” Leipold said. “He went today where he's at the point where he can play at a level that is going to allow him to go out there and play freely.”
Redshirt-senior quarterback Jason Bean was taken out of the game late last week against Texas Tech, adding even more question marks to the quarterback situation for Kansas as they head into their final home game of the year.
“He didn't do very much today, so he was out there, but we'll see,” Leipold said regarding Bean’s practice Monday.
Freshman quarterback Ethan Vasko took snaps for the Jayhawks after Bean left against Texas Tech. If neither Bean nor Daniels are ready to play on Saturday, Vasko would be eligible to play in all of Kansas’ three remaining games and still retain his red shirt.
“It was a small, small sample size,” Leipold said. “But there were some flashes of Ethan Vasko that I was very, very pleased with for his first college experience. That shows he’s going to be a good quarterback.”
The Jayhawk coaching staff continues to monitor Daniels closely, hoping to have him back for the end of their season, specifically the program’s first bowl game in over a decade.
If Daniels is to return this year, Leipold cautioned fans against assuming he will be back at 100%.
“If you’re watching him in warm-ups, you can see it,” Leipold said. “He’s really, really close, but there’s a lot of factors that continue to go into that. We’ve got two regular season games left, so hopefully he’s going to be out there for one or two of them.”