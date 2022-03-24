As Kansas men’s basketball heads to Chicago for the Sweet 16, it’s important to travel back to the Jayhawks’ first two matchups and pinpoint important trends heading into the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
Remy Martin is peaking at the perfect time
Super-senior guard Remy Martin proved to be possibly the most important piece of the Jayhawks’ first weekend. Coming off a strong Big 12 Tournament, Martin continued his momentum into March Madness.
In the Jayhawks’ first matchup against Texas Southern, Martin tallied 15 points on an impressive 6-8 shooting from the field. Martin also added four assists on multiple passes that many guards would have trouble making.
“I just try to simplify the game and just being able to find myself,” Martin said. “And anybody could go [on] every given night. It just happened to be mine.”
Martin put in an even better performance against the Creighton Blue Jays in the round of 32. Martin scored a season-high and team-leading 20 points along with seven rebounds and four assists.
“We're a different team with him…we've got to have some guys make some shots and he bailed us out, once again,” Coach Bill Self said of Martin’s performance.
Ochai Agbaji struggled with his shooting but found his stroke in the second half against Creighton
Many expect senior guard Ochai Agbaji to be the point man for this Kansas team, but his performances in the first round didn’t match up to the rest of his season.
Agbaji still tallied 11 points and six rebounds in the Jayhawks’ opening game, but the more concerning stat came in the form of his 5-14 shooting performance: only 35% from the field. Then Agbaji struggled even worse against the Blue Jays.
Agbaji didn’t hit a single shot in the first half and only recorded two points in the opening frame on 0-4 shooting. He finally hit his first field goal shortly into the second half, but only finished 5-14 from the field again.
However, Agbaji did give the Jayhawks a spark in the second half and looked more like himself. Agbaji scored 13 points in the second and finished with a more familiar 5-10 shooting mark, all highlighted by a late-game steal and dunk to put the Jayhawks up by three with just under a minute left to go.
Kansas tied the all-time wins record after its win against Creighton
The Jayhawks have been chasing the Kentucky Wildcats’ wins record for a while now, and have made up significant ground since Bill Self took the reins in 2003.
Kansas sat 48 wins behind the Wildcats when Self came to Kansas and has made up all that ground through Self’s tenure and now the two sit at 2,353 wins each.
With a win over Providence in the Sweet 16, Kansas would take over the sole position of first place on the all-time wins list and would at least hold it through the offseason.