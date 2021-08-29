Kansas freshman midfielder Raena Childers led the Jayhawks (2-1-1) to a 1-0 overtime victory Sunday versus the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1-0), who dropped their first game of the season.
Childers, who had not put a shot on goal all afternoon, connected in the 93rd minute for her first career goal in a Kansas uniform.
“Pretty incredible, I am still in awe,” Childers said. “It doesn’t even feel real, it feels like a dream — definitely a dream come true getting to play collegiate soccer.”
Besides a game-winning goal, senior goalkeeper Sarah Peters left her mark on the Kansas soccer program. Peters is now the school's all-time leader in career shutouts with 29, according to KU Athletics. She passes Meghan Miller, who attended KU from 2001-2004.
Peters recorded five saves on the afternoon, four of which came in the first half.
“We have had some really good goalkeepers here,” head coach Mark Francis said. “So for her [Peters] to be able to accomplish that is big time. You know, she had to come up big a couple of times today. She was definitely on point today, as usual.”
Childers's older sister, senior midfielder Rylan Childers, controlled much of the first half of the game. Rylan had a near goal in the 14th minute off a cross from freshman forward Maggie Gagne.
Gagne not only provided a potential goal-scoring assist to Childers, but facilitated the offensive attack on several other occasions early on.
In the second half, all eyes were on Peters who anchored the Jayhawks' defense. However, from the offensive side of the ball, KU registered 10 second-half shots — over triple the amount of shots in the first half.
“I think winning these two games [Saint Louis and Iowa] against two good teams gives us a lot of momentum after the first two games,” Francis said. “I think the kids were frustrated because they felt like we were playing pretty well but weren’t getting the result. It’s not only good for the team's confidence when you win, but when you play well.”
Kansas returns to the pitch Thursday, Sept. 2 at Memphis. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.