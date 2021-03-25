What may be a rather forgettable season for Kansas men's basketball fans has come to close.
While the Jayhawks got off to its worst 15 games since 2005-06, the worst start in conference play since 1987-88, and dropped out of the AP Poll for the first time since 2009 on Feb. 8, Kansas was able to turn it around and finish second in the Big 12.
But then COVID-19 struck and the Jayhawks were handed their worst NCAA Tournament loss in school history, looking a lot like the squad in January. Still, each season — whether it was as successful as the team wanted to be or not — has its key moments. Below, we will outline four of the best moments from the 2020-21 season.
Dominating No. 2 and then-undefeated Baylor on Marcus Garrett’s senior night
Shaking Baylor’s spotless record in a 71-58 win in the last game of the regular season while dominating on the defensive end was a rather fitting storyline for Garrett’s senior night.
Garrett led the Jayhawks on the defensive while guarding junior guard Jared Butler and held the AP First Team All-American to five points on 2-of-9 shooting. The win also gave Kansas tons of momentum heading into postseason play.
At the end of the game Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self and Garrett addressed the home crowd. Self said that regardless of what the postseason awards say, Garrett is the “best defender in the country.” Garrett was emotional during his speech and thanked numerous coaches before turning to his family in the crowd, thanking them as well while tearing up.
Kansas seemed to be a fixed team from what looked like a broken squad in January, and the win over Baylor sort of solidified that belief.
Jalen Wilson’s emergence early on against Kentucky, Creighton
The redshirt freshman forward dropped about 20 pounds coming into this season and got off to a hot start. Against then No. 20 ranked Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Dec. 1, Wilson led Kansas with 23 points to win a close game.
He added 10 rebounds to his 23 points for his first double-double of the season. Wilson would go on to finish with a team-leading nine double-doubles.
Wilson wasn’t done against Kentucky, as two games later he had another impressive performance against then-No. 8 Creighton. Wilson scored a season and career high of 23 points once again and his three-pointer with 40 seconds on the clock sealed the game for Kansas.
Playing that well right off the bat as a newcomer surely drew some attention, which is why this was put as moment number two.
Holding off Eastern Washington in the first round
Every team in the NCAA tournament is a good team and capable of winning, and No. 14 seeded Eastern Washington certainly gave Kansas a run for its money in the first round. However, the Jayhawks remained composed and held off the upset without Wilson.
Trailing 46-38 at halftime, Kansas was able to make a strong second half comeback thanks to junior forward David McCormack, who finished with 22 points and was +16.
The Groves brothers were also fun to watch, and Tanner Groves still has the most points in a single NCAA Tournament game this year with 35 points. It was also nice to see the Kansas offense get hot and spurt off for 90 plus points.
Tyon Grant-Foster taking over late against North Dakota State
It’s always cool to see role players who don’t get a lot of opportunities to shine when it matters most, and that’s exactly what the junior transfer guard did against North Dakota State early in the season.
Grant-Foster was everywhere on the court, finishing with eight points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. He also scored the go-ahead basket with 1:20 left on the clock to go up 62-61 and then blocked North Dakota State’s final attempt at the basket.
His play was simply game changing and why it’s one of the top moments.