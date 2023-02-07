Basketball is in Wyvette Mayberry’s DNA.
Mayberry started playing basketball at six years old. Her father, Lee Mayberry, previously played basketball professionally with the Milwaukee Bucks and Vancouver Grizzlies, giving him a wide breadth of knowledge for coaching his girls and other athletes. Most days after school, Wyvette and her sisters would go to the gym and work out with the other kids their father was coaching at the time. In the summer months, the sisters would also go to camps that their dad hosted.
As a result of those post-school shootarounds, Mayberry fell in love with basketball and knew she wanted to pursue the sport in the long run.
“It was just all the hard work I was already putting in, kind of just for my dad, kind of just made me want to even more,” Mayberry said. “I love it so much more, and so the more I started working on my game, and I started getting better and all that. I think I just was like, ‘Hey, this is something that I could probably do and be pretty good at.’”
While she was in middle school, Wyvette and her family moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas, when her father was hired by the University of Arkansas to work with the men's basketball program during the 2014-15 season. At the conclusion of the 2017 season, the Mayberry family moved again when Wyvette’s mother, Marla Mayberry, was assigned the position of vice chancellor for Institutional Advancement and Development at the University of Arkansas’ Pine Bluff campus. There her father picked up a job as the assistant boy’s basketball coach for Watson Chapel High School.
During her time in Arkansas, Mayberry played with a club team, the Arkansas Banshees, alongside now-Kansas senior guard Holly Kersgieter.
“Even though our time playing together was short, I really enjoyed it,” Kersgieter said. “She’s so calm and poised all the time and was always one of the most developed point guards I’d ever played with. She was just someone you always felt comfortable in the game with you.”
Then, on the move again during her junior year of high school in 2018, the Mayberry family returned to Tulsa, where her dad coached boy’s basketball at Oral Roberts University, then the Cascia Hall Preparatory School in 2022.
“I liked it,” Mayberry said of her multiple relocations. “I get along with people pretty easily. I got to meet a lot of new people, some of my lifelong friends, and got to experience different stuff.”
Even with what seems like continuous moves through her adolescence, Wyvette never lost her love for the sport. After a solid career through junior high and high school, she looked to her older sisters’ experience with postsecondary basketball for motivation.
All three of Wyvette’s sisters played college ball, and her eldest sibling, Taleya, even played professionally overseas for three years.
“Very motivating to say the least, just seeing what they were able to accomplish what they were able to do,” Mayberry said. “I just want to be like them to be honest.”
Those aspirations were soon realized. In 2020 Wyvette committed to the University of Texas at Arlington but reopened her recruitment when then-UTA head coach Krista Gerlich left for Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Mayberry committed to the University of Tulsa shortly after, where her sister Taleya served as an assistant coach, and her other sister Maya was on the team at the time.
Her sister, Maya, was excited about the collaboration of the sisters on the team.
“Being able to play on the floor at the same time, by far my favorite thing,” Maya Mayberry said. “That whole dynamic of just being side by side was my favorite. Having a sibling on both sides, it can’t get any better than that. It was awesome. It was during (Covid-19), so having that foundation of family on both sides was just perfect.”
In the 2021-22 season, while Mayberry was a sophomore, her sister Taleya, left Tulsa to spend more time with her daughter. With other new additions to the family stacking up, these changes contributed to Mayberry's struggling mentally.
“Tulsa was definitely a place where I felt like I've grown the most, as a person,” Mayberry said. "‘I learned a lot, I had to overcome a lot of obstacles as opposed to my freshman year... A lot of new changes. I would just say it was very challenging for me. That was a very challenging year.”
At the end of that same season, she entered the transfer portal, and Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider called. Wyvette then transferred to the University, and she’s been repping crimson and blue ever since.
"Wyvette is a proven player at this level and brings great experience from her time at Tulsa, where she was an All-Conference player in the American,” Schneider said after Mayberry's signing. "Wyvette has developed into a very talented two-way player who will be an outstanding contributor for us at both ends of the floor. Our staff is excited to see the impact Wyvette can make on our program."
Mayberry said this season has been a great experience and that she loves playing for Schneider and with her teammates.
“I love playing with them,” Mayberry said of her teammates. “And the connection we have on the court. I feel like it's truly special. It's really hard to have all five players locked in and buy-in and into the same goal. And like, let that go be the thing that's pushing us towards our mission and actually feel like all five of us are locked into the same goal and on the same mission. And so that's definitely helped me to just grow and understand, like, real team, that whole team thing.”
Her teammates feel the same way and are happy she made her way to KU, especially senior center Taiyanna Jackson.
“We love Wyvette,” Jackson said in a post-game interview, following Mayberry scoring a career-high 26 points against Kansas State University on Jan. 30. “Wyvette is amazing. She just fit right into our team. What can’t she do, she’s very underrated and a great point guard.”
Kersgieter also shared her appreciation for Mayberry once again, with more recent memories in mind.
“It’s really cool now getting to play together years later,” Kersigeter said. “Seeing how her overall skill set and basketball IQ has improved, it’s been fun to see her prove herself as one of the best point guards in this league. I’m really happy for her and proud that she wanted to take that next step into such a tough conference.”
Mayberry’s favorite moment of this season so far is when the team upset then-No. 12 ranked University of Arizona on the road.
“I really felt like we came together as a team… We were very connected that game, to be able to beat them like them, their home court,” Mayberry said. “And all the hype around the game. People calling us cupcakes… And so that really fires up, got it going, and got us excited for the game. And so just be able to win like that. And to experience that with my teammates on their home court in front of their fans was my moment of the year so far.”
Even though Wyvette is farther away from her family while she resides in Kansas, she still makes time to connect with them. Especially since the bond with basketball trickles down the family tree to her sisters.
“Really just my best friends, the ones I talked to the most,” Mayberry said. “Get my advice from and also very, super competitive. I think we're a very competitive family whenever it comes to basketball. So yeah, just pushing each other to be you better than we were yesterday.”
There are lots of Facetime calls between the siblings, and her older sister Maya swung by for three trips to Lawrence.
Basketball may be their father’s forte, but the Mayberrys' mother, Marla, gives them a so-called "perfect balance." When they get together, she takes the girls out to get their nails done, shops, and cooks for the family. One of Wyvette’s recollected family traditions is making big breakfasts or dinners with her sisters and mother for the whole family to enjoy.
“Mom was very girly,” Mayberry said. “She was the perfect balance for my dad because my dad was all about my family. My mom was like, you know, ‘How are you doing? How are you feeling?’ It was a great balance. My mom comes to all the games she can make it to. She was always there. Yeah, so she's very supportive. And even though she's not as interested in basketball, like sometimes I'll look up in the stands, and she'll be on her phone, like watching a movie or reading a book.”