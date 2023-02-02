Coming up short after a resilient comeback, Kansas women's basketball showcased an impressive defensive performance in a 77-73 loss to Baylor on Wednesday.
Falling short to the Bears, the Jayhawks rebounded well enough to keep things close after struggling at the hoop early.
Three Jayhawks — senior center Taiyanna Jackson, junior guard Chandler Prater and senior guard Holly Kersgieter — grabbed at least five rebounds. The two guards stepped up, with Kersgieter topping her season average of 6.6 rebounds per game and Prater posting her best night on the glass since pulling down 11 boards against Baylor on Jan. 7.
Kansas' rebounding effort was not isolated to Jackson, Prater and Kersgieter. As a team, the Jayhawks outrebounded the Bears 44-32, including 14-8 on the offensive end.
The Jayhawks’ rebounding technique tied in with their offensive approach, focusing on the action in the paint.
“Our emphasis is trying to get the ball in the paint," KU coach Brandon Schneider said. "We have to continue to get Jackson more touches."
Although this plan of attack did not always succeed, — Kersgieter led the team with 20 points and junior guard Wyvette Mayberry had 13 of her own — Jackson’s four offensive rebounds and her teammates’ cumulative 10 boards gave the Jayhawks more shot attempts within the paint, bolstering their game plan.
As Kansas fell behind in the third quarter, the Jayhawks grabbed even more offensive boards. This rebounding extended possessions to keep the Jayhawks within reach for a potential fourth-quarter comeback.
Throughout the season, rebounding has been relative strength for the Jayhawks; however, KU had been out-rebounded in all four of its most recent losses. Even though they could not secure a win, the Jayhawks were able to keep close to Baylor throughout the game, unlike in their last meeting with the Bears. In the first matchup against the Bears, the rebounding margin stood at 44-30 in favor of Baylor, which Kansas essentially flipped in this second meeting.
Next up, the Jayhawks take on No. 24 Texas on Saturday at home. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m.