Many different reasons have been thrown out on why Kansas men's basketball has struggled throughout its current three-game losing skid.
The glaring issue for KU is poor rebounding when the opposing team has a true inside presence. Monday night, Baylor freshman center Josh Ojianwuna was the culprit of the Jayhawks' woes on the glass. The 6-foot-10 freshman played only 13 total minutes but hauled in three offensive rebounds.
KU has utilized 6-foot 7 sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. as its starting center this year. While Adams is fully capable of guarding all five positions defensively and is extremely athletic, the Jayhawks are still undersized on the block.
Forced to double-up at the post, KU can be forced into scrambling on defense, trying to rotate and cover up shooters. This strategy doesn't always work, as Kansas State and TCU shot well from three-point land combining for 15 for 32 (46.9%).
The Jayhawks' top three rebounders are redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson (8.6), redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (7.3) and freshman guard Gradey Dick (5.2). Adams is fourth on the team at 4.4 rebounds per game - a low rebounding average for a starting center who’s playing 26.8 minutes per game. In comparison, Oklahoma State’s starting center Moussa Cisse is averaging 8.9 rebounds per game in 23 minutes per game.
In the Big 12, KU is sixth in offensive rebounding at 10.6 rebounds per game. They are also second in the conference in total rebounds per game at 37, just behind Oklahoma State.
When looking back at box scores when the Jayhawks play a team with a true inside presence, they surrender a lot of offensive boards.
Against Duke early in the season, KU gave up 21 offensive rebounds when up against Blue Devils freshman center Kyle Filipowski and crew. In the first loss of the season to Tennessee, the Jayhawks gave up 15 offensive rebounds and were outperformed on the glass 45-27. Hosting Iowa State, KU conceded 13 offensive rebounds and coughed up 17 more to Baylor on Monday night.
A solution for KU may be turning to one of its true freshman bigs, such as Ernest Udeh Jr. or Zuby Ejiofor, for a bigger presence inside. The only problem for Udeh and Ejiofor the lack of experience now 20 games into the regular season. Sophomore forward Zach Clemence is another possible solution, however, the 6-foot-10 big hangs around the outside more, shooting behind the arc more than any of the Jayhawks' posts.
Kansas coach Bill Self will need to figure out some type of solution by 7 p.m. on Saturday night against Kentucky. Wildcats senior center Oscar Tshiebwe, the nation's second-best rebounder with 13.9 per game, will provide a tough challenge to the KU front court.