The Kansas women’s basketball team were plagued by rebounding struggles and fell to Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Wednesday night 83-53.
The Jayhawks were led by sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter who finished with a 12 point, 11 rebound double-double.
Junior guard Aniya Thomas and freshman forward Ioanna Chatzileonti each scored nine points, Chatzileonti also grabbing five rebounds.
Junior guard Ashley Joens of Iowa State led the way for the Cyclones scoring 23 points on 8-for-18 shooting while senior forward/center Kristin Scott also chipped in 15 points.
Despite the similar production from star players, the rebounding battle gave Iowa State the advantage throughout the game with the Cyclones out rebounding Kansas 54-32.
Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider said rebounding was one of the most frustrating areas of the game for the Jayhawks.
“I think we got out-competed on the glass and just didn’t finish possessions,” Schneider said. “I thought we had a lot of possessions where our first shot defense was more than adequate and we just couldn’t secure the rebound. When you have a tough night on the glass and Baylor is your next game, that is going to be an enormous point of emphasis.”
Thomas led the way scoring early with eight points out of the gate. As a result, Kansas held the lead for some of the first quarter with both teams struggling offensively.
Once the score was tied at 25, Iowa State started hitting shots, closing out the first half on a 16-2 run.
Then in the second half, the Cyclones kept the pressure going and shot 15-of-31 in the second and 7-of-15 from three while Kansas shot 8-of-26 and 3-of-12 from behind the arc.
The Jayhawks couldn't find any source of momentum in the second half, allowing to a dominant Cyclones team keeping lead the entirety of the last 20 minutes.
Kansas will now look to finish the regular season Saturday against Baylor in a make-up game from earlier in the season. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. inside Allen Fieldhouse.