Kansas women’s golf team broke a program record on their way to a fourth-place finish at the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational.
The Jayhawks shot a 9-under 279 during the third and final round of the tournament to bring their overall tournament score to a 5-under 859. No. 49 Nebraska won the tournament, shooting a 21-under 843.
“Setting another program record and shooting the lowest round in program history is a wonderful accomplishment and says a lot about this team," Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “They’re competitive and high achievers and want to represent [Kansas] to their best ability."
The final-day push from the Jayhawks, led by sophomore Jordan Rothman, moved them up two spots on the team rankings. For Rothman, the final round was also one for personal records, where she scored her best career round with a 5-under 67 in the final round. The strong final day helped her jump to a tied-third-place finish in the final individual standings.
“Jordan was phenomenal this week, shooting 69-72-67 to finish third place,” Kuhle said. “Wonderful ball striking and putting this week.”
Sophomore Lauren Clark shot a strong 68 in the last round, including six birdies. Clark ended the invitational with a score of 216, tied for 20th. Sophomore Johanna Ebner tied for 25th with a 217, finishing right behind her teammate Clark.
“I’m so proud of the way each player stepped up and played with great confidence today and believed in their game,” Kuhle said. “We talked a lot this week about trusting the work we’ve put in, believing that we can go low and play well here, and competing on every shot with great confidence and commitment. They did all three of those today.