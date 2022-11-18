Kansas women’s soccer fell 5-1 to TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament on Oct. 30, closing the 2022 season with a 9-9-2 record. Despite this loss, the team had some outstanding players that helped lead the Jayhawks throughout the season.
Freshman forward Lexi Watts was a key player for the Jayhawks this season. Watts was picked for the Big 12 All-Freshman team and was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week twice during the season.
“That kid has got so much ability and so much potential,” head coach Mark Francis said. “What I love about her is she gets the ball, and she wants to run at you.”
Watts scored six goals throughout the season, which was the third-highest on the team, in addition to having three assists. Two of the goals helped Kansas beat Iowa State in the final regular season game and qualify for the Big 12 Quarterfinals.
Another key player in the team’s success this season was junior forward Shira Elinav, who scored the most goals for the team during the season, with eight goals. Elinav shared the ball well and made four assists during the season.
One more standout player was super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers, whose seven goals were the second-most scored by a Jayhawk this season. Childers also led the team in assists with six. In the quarterfinal against TCU, Childers scored the only goal for Kansas during the final minute of the game, preventing a shutout.
Kansas had a strong start to its season as they won four out of the first five games of the season; three of those wins were against Big 10 teams. Halfway through the season, the team dominated as they held a 7-3 record, though the rest of the season did not hold the same results.
In the second half of the season, the Jayhawks went 2-5-2, but they stepped up together and laid it all on the field during their final games of the season.
“This group showed unbelievable character over the course of the season,” Francis said during an interview with Kansas Athletics. “That aspect of this group is what I am most proud of, how they handled adversity when things were not always going right.”