CHICAGO — When all but two members of a team go 10-27 from the field and combine for only 27 of 66 points in a game, a loss on the box score may tend to follow such a line. However, super-senior guard Remy Martin and redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson proved the exception in Kansas men’s basketball’s Sweet 16 matchup with Providence.
In a matchup where seemingly everyone else had at least some type of trouble with their game, Martin and Wilson compensated, as they combined for 39 points on a combined 12-29 shooting, and grabbed 18 rebounds in the combined effort.
“Everything that we've done leading up to this point, we revert back to that. We work really hard in practice. We do what needs to be done,” Martin said. “We listen to Coach. And once we're in those type of environments, we just revert back to that and stay calm and let each other know that they're going to go through their runs. But as long as we stick together, like we've been doing the whole season, we'll get through this.”
Martin, for the third straight game, led the team in scoring with a season-high 23 points on 7-13 shooting while also grabbing seven boards.
“This is the second game in a row where he's came in in the first half and just completely taken over. Playing with so much confidence,” Wilson said of Martin’s performance. “We love it. We love him playing like that. We need him playing like that.”
One aspect of Martin’s game that has improved, at least according to coach Bill Self, has been his defensive abilities. Despite a late foul on a three point shot late in the game with Kansas up by six, Self sung his praises about Martin’s defensive prowess, especially in the closing minutes of the game.
“I thought it was good. I wouldn't recommend fouling a 3-point shooter up seven. But I actually thought that Remy's defense has really improved as much as anybody's over the last three or four weeks,” Self said. “And he's trying to do what we want him to do and pressuring the ball.”
Wilson played a role just an important as Martin as he scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 38 minutes of work.
“[The] toughest team will always win. I try to be the toughest guy on the court I can be,” Wilson said. “We play with that mindset, and a chip on our shoulder and we can get through any situation like tonight.”
One of Wilson’s most important plays came in the second half right after Providence had just taken the lead with a little under six minutes left. Wilson drove on the defense and scored a crucial and-one to put the Jayhawks up by a pair only seconds after surrendering the lead.
“I saw how excited they were getting. They started to talk a little bit. I'm so confident in me and my team that I know that fuels us just as much,” Wilson said. “We've seen every single type of game and situation. I'm just confident whatever comes our way.”
Kansas will play the winner of Iowa State and Miami in the Elite 8 on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 1:20 p.m.