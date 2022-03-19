In a game in which consensus All-American senior guard Ochai Agbaji didn’t make a field goal until the second half and when a team who shoots 30% from three drains 12 from behind the arc, Kansas men’s basketball had to see somebody step up and lead.
Super-senior guard Remy Martin proved once again that’s he’s living for the month of March. Against Creighton, with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line, Martin scored a season-high 20 points, including 16 in the first half, along with seven rebounds and four assists.
“He was the player of the game, you know, with his energy,” redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson said of Martin. “Him being able to creating his own shot, especially when we needed a shot late in the clock. For him to be so much of a good teammate throughout the year and show leadership throughout the year, no matter what going on. And now for him to step up like this is huge. He makes our team go farther than what we could without him.”
After a sluggish start from the Jayhawks, Martin entered the game after the first media timeout and provided an instant spark for a Kansas team that struggled early on. Martin checked in and scored six quick points and helped the Jayhawks amass a lead after losing 13-9 just a few minutes earlier.
“His attitude the entire year I think is what has gotten him prepared for this moment,” senior guard Ochai Agbaji said. “For him to shine, you know, for him to go on out there and just be Remy. It was really nice to see and, you know, I'm just so proud of him, too.”
Martin finished the first half with 16 points and two rebounds and one assist, but Martin couldn’t find his stroke throughout the second half. He only had four points on 1-4 shooting, but Martin impacted the game in other ways with five rebounds and three assists to add.
The season hasn’t been easy for the super-senior, but Martin had never doubted himself throughout the season, despite missing significant time during the Big 12 season with a bone bruise in his knee. He always knew that he’d be here.
Martin said that his friends and family have helped him work through a season in which he's seen multiple injuries and has had to adjust to a brand new system.
“They keep my confidence going, they keep my mental going. I always felt like I had something in me,” Martin said.
Kansas lost in this same position last year, in the round of 32 against an athletic USC team. Coach Bill Self says that Remy has added another level to this team and thinks that they still haven’t reached their full potential with Martin.
"The biggest piece we added, obviously, was Remy. I think -- I still think this, that we're still yet to be our best,” Self said. “We're a different team with him…we've got to have some guys make some shots and he bailed us out, once again.”
Martin also reiterated once again how much he loves where he is with the Jayhawks.
“I just like wearing this uniform. I love everything about it. I just love playing the game itself. So I'm just happy.”
Martin and the Jayhawks will travel to Chicago for the Sweet 16. They will face the winner of Providence and Richmond.