Kansas senior guard Remy Martin was named the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday. Seniors David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji, along with Martin, were all announced as preseason All-Big 12 first-team honorees as well.
Your Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year…Remy Martin 👊More ➝ https://t.co/6TPDgVtifU pic.twitter.com/99NMvG0Bsw— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) October 13, 2021
The awards are voted on by league coaches with each coach not allowed to vote for any of their own players.
“I’m happy our players are getting preseason recognition but they understand the success of the team will translate to postseason honors,” coach Bill Self said to Kansas Athletics. “I’m glad they are on people’s radars heading into the season.”
Last year with Arizona State, Martin was outstanding for the Sun Devils. Martin averaged an impressive 19.1 points per game, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals as well while also putting up four games of 30 points or more en route to First-Team All-Pac 12.
Last year, Agbaji averaged a career high 14.1 points per game last season, while also being named to the Big-12 All-Honorable Mention squad, and drained three or more three-pointers in 15 games. Agbaji also earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors for the second-straight season last year.
McCormack had a breakout 2020-2021 season, averaging 13.4 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game and just a little over a block a game. McCormack also led the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 51.1%, recorded six double-doubles, and earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors while also taking home the Big 12 Most Improved Player Award.
Kansas will begin its season Nov. 3 in its first exhibition of the season, facing off against the Emporia State Hornets.