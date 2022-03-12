Super-senior guard Remy Martin dropped 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists off the bench as Kansas men’s basketball won the Big 12 Tournament against Texas Tech 74-65 on Saturday.
The Burbank, California, native has dealt with a bone bruise in his right knee for a majority of the season, which has limited his playing time. His 26 minutes on Saturday are his most since his season-high 35 against Stephen F. Austin.
“I would say the last couple weeks of practice, I’m just trying to trust it more and trying to put more force into playing,” Martin said. “I felt more comfortable the more I got out here.”
As Martin became fully healthy, junior guard Christian Braun noticed his quickness that was apparent earlier in the season.
“Just the speed he brings when he’s healthy is something that no team in the country has,” Braun said. “He’s one of the fastest players in the country, so some of his shot-making he had today was impressive.”
Braun and Martin shared an embrace as the final few seconds ticked off the clock. Braun talked about that moment on the court in more detail.
“I mean, at that point, we pretty much knew we were going to win,” Braun said. “That's what we came to do and that's what Remy came to do is to win. He played really well this weekend.”
Martin has recorded back-to-back games scoring in double figures for the first time since Dec. 11 against Missouri and Dec. 18 against Stephen F. Austin. His four rebounds and assists are his most since Kansas’ last matchup against Texas Tech on Jan. 24.
“The thing that you have to do when you play a team like [Texas] Tech, you have to have a guy make a shot when you run bad offense,” coach Bill Self said. “He was a guy that gives us an extra element, that can kinda go get his own a little bit.”
Senior guard Ochai Agbaji acknowledged Martin’s scoring abilities but emphasized that Martin has played a much bigger role in the Jayhawks’ recent success.
“His energy, his talking on the court, keeping guys composed throughout the game. I thought he did really good at that,” Agbaji said. “I know everyone sees the scoring, but behind the scenes, he was making sure guys were aligned and stuff. It was great to see that, and moving forward we’re going to need that from him.”
Martin transferred from an Arizona State Sun Devils program that won just 74 games and only two conference tournament games while he was there. With a conference tournament championship now on his resume, Martin has finally tasted real success and craves more.
“I never cut nets, and I'm planning to cut a couple more,” Martin said.
Kansas will keep its eyes out for the Selection Sunday broadcast at 5 p.m. on CBS. Kansas will hope to gain its first number one seed since the Jayhawks’ 2018 Final Four run.