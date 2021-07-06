Kansas men’s basketball now has one of the top transfers on their roster as Remy Martin had withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will join the Jayhawks this season, according to an update from ESPN.
Sources: Kansas' Remy Martin will withdraw from the 2021 NBA Draft and play in college next season. Transfer from Arizona State.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 6, 2021
Martin, who signed with Kansas back on May 27 after electing to transfer from Arizona State, will provide experience and elite level guard play for the Jayhawks in the 2021-2022 season.
Martin entered the draft around the same time that he decided to transfer after finishing his senior year in Tempe. He will use his last year of eligibility in Lawrence and look to be a leader for this new season of Jayhawk's that has a lot of potential.
Martin is coming off a 2020-2021 campaign that was good enough for an All-Pac-12 selection in which he averaged 19.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He has also beaten Kansas twice in his career, with one of those defeats coming in Allen Fieldhouse on December 10, 2017, in which the Sun Devils beat the Jayhawks 95-85.
Martin will also join some experienced guards at Kansas, including super senior Jalen Coleman-Lands and sophomore Joseph Yesufu. Some newcomers that Martin may be able to mentor include freshmen Kyle Cuffe Jr. and Bobby Pettiford.
With this major addition to their roster finalized, the Jayhawks have an exciting season ahead of them with many versatile players to utilize.