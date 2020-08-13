Kansas football will reportedly play Coastal Carolina in its lone non-conference game to open the season, according to a Wednesday report from the Southern Illinoisan.
The Southern Illinoisan reported that once the Mid-American Conference canceled its fall sports, this took away Coastal Carolina’s week one opponent Eastern Michigan. Kansas was originally scheduled to travel to play the Chanticleers on Sept. 26 — now the opening date of conference play for the Big 12 — but are now allowed just one non-conference game.
Coastal Carolina asked to remain on the schedule, the Southern Illinoisan reports, and now the Chanticleers will travel to Lawrence on Sept. 12. Kansas will play at Coastal Carolina in 2021.
"In order to play us, one of the things that Kansas had done was eliminate their game against Coastal Carolina, because they were limited to just one home game," SIU Athletic Director Liz Jarnigan told the Southern Illinoisan. "When Coastal Carolina lost the MAC game, they came back to Kansas and asked to flip-flop the home-and-home series with them, so, that's what they're doing."
Originally, Kansas was set to face New Hampshire at home on Sept. 5, and at Boston College (Sept. 19) and Coastal Carolina on the road. But the Colonial Athletic Conference canceled fall sports, taking New Hampshire off the table. And with the Boston College game being on the road and the ACC also allowing just one non-conference game per team, that game was cut as well.
The Jayhawks then scheduled Southern Illinois in a “week zero” game Aug. 29 to open the season. But Kansas decided to move on from that game, opting to look for a new week one opponent.
Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a Zoom meeting with media Wednesday night that Kansas Athletics had a verbal agreement with a week one opponent. The game is scheduled for Sept. 12, but since the contract wasn’t signed yet, Long said he couldn’t announce who the team was.
“That non-conference game [spot on the schedule] has changed dramatically,” Long said. “While we had options there, we really couldn’t put that option into place until we got the official Big 12 schedule. We have a game, there will be a game there.”
Long said an official announcement from Kansas Athletics could come as soon as Thursday.
Kansas is still set to face Southern Illinois in 2024. Even though this is a strange transition, Jarnigan said she understands the quick schedule shifts to accommodate a shortened season.
"We agreed when we entered into this among all this craziness, and we would honor each other and do what was best for our needs. Honestly, that was the best option for them," Jarnigan said. "They've been very good to us, and we're going to continue to be very good to them, and we will likely schedule them again as a result of this anyway."
Kansas will play its lone non-conference game Sept. 12, then have a week off before opening conference play on the road against Baylor Sept. 26.