Kansas men’s basketball will enter a "bubble" format for the upcoming Champions Classic and Wooden Legacy tournaments early in the upcoming season.
Eight total college men’s basketball events are expected to be moved to a bubble format in Orlando, Florida, according to a report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. The dates for all tournaments will be announced at a later date.
However, it was reported Wednesday the NCAA Division I Council voted Nov. 25 as the official start date for the 2020-21 men's basketball season.
The 2020-21 college basketball season will begin on November 25. As Dan Gavitt said last week, 76% of all Division-I schools will have either finished their fall semester completely or released the general student body from in-person instruction by that date. Key point.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) September 16, 2020
The season-opening Champions Classic, originally set for Nov. 10 in Chicago, will be played at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports, where the NBA is currently holding its own bubble. Kansas is set to face Kentucky, and Michigan State will match up against Duke.
The Wooden Legacy, which was originally set to begin on Nov. 27 in Anaheim, California, will also be played in Orlando, but the venue is still to be determined. While these matchups have not been set yet, the teams also remain unchanged.
Kansas, Georgetown, UCLA and Virginia are still scheduled to participate in the tournament. This tournament poses more of a predicament as the Pac-12 Conference announced last month the conference will not play any sports for the remainder of the calendar year.
Sources: Orlando will host the following eight early season events during the first few weeks of the college basketball season.Champions ClassicJimmy V ClassicWooden LegacyPreseason NITOrlando InvitationalCharleston ClassicMyrtle Beach InvitationalDiamond Head Classic— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 15, 2020
Six other early season tournaments will join the Champions Classic and Wooden Legacy in Orlando. This includes the Jimmy V Classic, Preseason NIT, Orlando Invitational, Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational and Diamond Head Classic. Fans are not expected to be allowed into any of these events.