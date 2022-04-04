NEW ORLEANS – Kansas men’s basketball defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 to claim its fourth NCAA Title and sixth all-time championship. The win came after the Jayhawks overcame a 15-point halftime deficit, led by big second halves from multiple players.
Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 15 points, but junior guard Christian Braun recorded a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double to spark the Jayhawks to victory. Senior forward David McCormack had 15 points as well and senior guard Ochai Agbaji had 12.
Kansas had as good of a start as one could have hoped for as the Jayhawks raced out to a 7-0 lead within the first minute and a half. Although UNC finally got on the board with a Brady Manek three, the Jayhawks responded with another quick bucket to take a 9-3 lead into the first media timeout.
The Tar Heels made up the ground over the next few minutes and took their first lead of the game at 12-11 after a big putback dunk and-one from Armando Bacot. But the Jayhawks responded with a 4-0 run to retake the lead going into a stoppage at 15-12.
UNC had themselves in the game largely because of its second-chance points. The Tar Heels had 10 up to this point along with four offensive rebounds, but they were only winning the rebound battle by one overall.
The Tar Heels took over the next few minutes though and amassed an 8-0 run a little later to take a 22-18 lead with just under eight minutes left. The second-chance points haunted the Jayhawks continually and North Carolina had 14 already.
Kansas had another 4-0 run afterward to tie the game at 22, but Manek changed that quickly as he hit two straight threes to put Carolina up by six before a Bill Self timeout to slow the UNC momentum.
It didn’t help though, as the offense had no sync and the defense couldn’t slow the Tar Heel attack and they had amassed a 10-point lead at 32-22 at the 3:46 mark of the first half with ground to make up before heading into the locker room.
The going only got worse over the next minute as UNC scored another four straight points to extend the lead to 36-22. Nothing went the Jayhawks' way, and the Tar Heels made it even worse with Bacot recording a double-double before the end of the first half, putting the Tar Heels up 38-23 with a little under 50 seconds left.
Although Kansas finally scored, UNC responded with the final score of the half to put the lead at 15 at 40-25 heading into the locker room.
The Jayhawks only shot 30% from the field in the first half while struggling to keep the Tar Heels off the offensive glass, where UNC had eight and 27 total compared to the Jayhawks’ 18.
Kansas came out of the locker room wanting to play fast, and it worked out. The Jayhawks managed to narrow the lead to seven at 45-38, highlighted by a quick six points and three rebounds from Braun.
The momentum continued to propel Kansas and the lead began to shrink more and more, before it shrunk to only a three-point lead at the 13-minute mark.
Kansas managed to tie it a bit later, then take the lead off a three from senior guard Remy Martin. Kansas scored another three points later, but UNC scored four straight on its end to narrow the lead to two at 56-54 with 8:49 left.
UNC would hit a huge three shortly after to even the game at 57 all with 7:48 left, setting up a thrilling finish.
The two went back and forth looking for any little advantage one could get, with both teams missing multiple shots in a row, but Kansas kept the advantage at 63-61 with 4:23 to go in the game.
After the two tied at 65, Martin hit an impressive step-back three to put the Jayhawks up. However, UNC took the lead back just a bit later after a put-back shot from Manek to make the score 69-68 with 1:41 left to play.
McCormack stepped up and hit a go-ahead field goal with just under a minute to play to put Kansas up 70-69. Bacot turned the ball over on the next possession, giving the Jayhawks a chance to make it a multi-score game.
After the turnover, McCormack hit another big basket, and when UNC turned the ball over on the other end, it left only 4.2 seconds left on the clock and not enough time for the Tar Heels to find the winner.
Kansas closed out the victory and earned its fourth NCAA Championship and sixth title all time.