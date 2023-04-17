The Jayhawks hosted the Big Ten / Big 12 Double Dual in Kansas City, Kansas, on April 15. The competition included teams from Minnesota, Oklahoma and Iowa.
Kansas participated in all seven races held on Wyandotte County Lake, placing second in three of those and taking first in the 3 Varsity 8 with a time of 7:12.1, nearly two seconds ahead of Iowa’s 7:14.3 and Novice 8.
Kansas finished second in the 1 Varsity 4, 4 Varsity 8, 2 Novice 8 and the 3 Varsity 4. Iowa finished first in each of these races. The Jayhawks finished within five seconds of the Hawkeyes in the 3 Varsity 4, the last race of the day.
Iowa placed first with a time of 7:52.3, while Kansas finished at 7:56.4 for second place.
This was Kansas’ second hosted regatta of the academic year. Kansas hosted the Jayhawk Jamboree last semester on Nov. 6.
The Jayhawks look ahead to April 21, when they’ll row in the Lake Wheeler Invitational in Raleigh, North Carolina, hosted by Duke University.