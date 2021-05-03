The Kansas rowing team defeated Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday morning. Kansas also went up against Drake later in the afternoon racing in two of the four schedules due to wind conditions.
“I am grateful to those that made today possible, racing at home is pretty great. We had so many young Jayhawks get their chance to gain racing experience. They understood what all of the hard work has allowed them to do,” head coach Carrie Cook-Callen said.
The morning started with the First Varsity Eight where the Jayhawks finished with a time of 7:12.6 followed by second-place Kansas State 7:16.4.
The Second Varsity Eight concluded next with Kansas coming in at 7:33.27 ahead of Kansas State 7:40.44.
The Wildcats battled back over the Jayhawks in the First and Second Varsity Four with a time of 8:22.4 in the 1V4. The Jayhawks finished right behind at 8:39.0. The Wildcats came in at 9:01 in the 2V4 just ahead of the Jayhawks at 9:07.
Kansas was able to secure the Sunflower Showdown victory after taking the two varsity eight races.
“We still have some work in the fours to select the fastest people who will represent our team at the championship. The 3V4 used their opportunity to race hard and keep themselves in the conversation for selection,” Cook-Callen said.
In the Drake dual only the 1V8 and 2V8 races were allowed due to choppy weather conditions on the water as wind speeds made it difficult to row.
Drake came in first in both races with a time of 8:43.4 and Kansas at 8:28.0. Their second first-place time was at 9:09.05 with Kansas at 9:26.8.
The Jayhawks finished the day celebrating their nine seniors. Those seniors are London Acree, Heidi Burns, Katie Donnellan, Lauren Fee, Hannah Roemer, Laurel Salisbury, Anna Van Dreil, Emma Yowell and manager Megan Akers.