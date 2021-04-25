Kansas rowing traveled to Iowa to compete in tough races against ranked Minnesota (No. 16), Wisconsin (T-No 18), Iowa (T-No. 18) and Drake this weekend. The highest finish of the day for the Jayhawks came in the Second Varsity Four with a bronze finish.
“We know every program out there is battling the challenges of competing during COVID. Unfortunately, headed into this race we had some challenges and weren’t able to seize the opportunity of this race weekend as originally hoped,” Kansas rowing coach Carrie Cook-Callen said.
The 2V4 was the first race of the day with the crew of Laine Draper, Emma Steiner, Cameron Boyd, Stella Warren and Danielle Brunig. The Jayhawks came in third with a time of 7:55.91 behind second-place Minnesota and first-place Wisconsin at 7:29.80.
Jessica Brewer, Kinsey Hagedorn, Jena Lenherr, Shay Pemberton and Ashley McCaulley competed in the 5V4 and came in fourth with a time of 7:57.96. The Jayhawks were behind Minnesota, Iowa and first-place Wisconsin at 7:27.83.
The 2V8 race was next with the crew of Anna Van Driel, Danica Pecana, Ava Winkels, Grace Wallrapp, Kacie Kinley, Sarah Schulz, Ari McCue, Jadyn Jay and Katie Donnelan. This was the second fourth-place finish for the Jayhawks of the day, finishing at 7:05.91 behind Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota winning with 6:42.66.
1V8 was the final race of the day for the Jayhawks. Heidi Burns, Abby Benedict, Julia Isbell, Maggie Habben, Savannah Skack, London Acree, Addie Kershner, Laurel Salisbury and Lauren Fee finished in fourth-place at 6:46.45 behind Wisconsin, Iowa and first-place Minnesota at 6:30.72.
“As expected the field was tough today. We are still moving forward and we will keep working as we approach the last few weeks of the season,” Cook-Callen said.
The Jayhawks will host Kansas State for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, May 1 followed by a regatta against Drake on the same day.