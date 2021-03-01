After the second series of the Kansas baseball season finished up this weekend against Florida Gulf Coast, the team is sitting at a 3-4 record. With a 3-game losing streak on the forefront, there were not many positives to point at.
But, one light that has shined through has been redshirt senior starting pitcher Ryan Cyr, who has earned a 2-0 record so far on the season.
Cyr’s season started out with the him being named the opening day starter for the Jayhawks against South Dakota State. The right-hander would go on to dish 7.0 innings of dominant pitching with a career high 11 strikeouts to highlight the night. It was the best outing that he could’ve hoped for, with Kansas going on to win the game 7-3, earning Cyr his first win of the season.
He continued his hot start in the next series against Florida Gulf Coast where he pitched another dominant 7.0 inning performance to start the series. With Cyr only allowing two runs, the Jayhawks went on to win the game 5-3.
In both outings Cyr allowed several hits but never let the pressure of runners on base get to him. On the season he has allowed 13 hits with an ERA of 2.57. The statistic that truly stands out when looking at Cyr’s clip is that he has not walked any batters this year while also not having one wild pitch.
Cyr has wielded a different level of control so far this year, and it has proved to benefit him while he has been pitching the best baseball of his career. The right-hander has always been known as a pitcher who allows several hits, but he has been amazing this season at stranding runners on base and keeping teams off the scoreboard.
It would be nice to see him have more shutdown innings, but he is winnings games and that is all the team could want out of their ace.
Cyr should be getting his next start on Friday against Lipscomb University. This is not a great matchup for him considering that the Bison have a very powerful offense and consistently score runs, averaging 6.7 runs a game.
It will be a great test to see exactly how the redshirt senior is pitching right now and if he can keep his perfect record intact. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. on Friday at Dugan Field in what will be the start of a 4-game series in Nashville, Tennessee.