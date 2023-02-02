Kansas senior high jumper Rylee Anderson received the Big 12 Conference Women’s Athlete of the Week for the second time in her career on Wednesday.
Anderson cleared 1.84 meters in her high jump at the Jayhawk Invitational last week. Anderson has jumped impressively higher than six feet this season and is poised to continue that streak for the rest of the year.
Anderson currently leads the Big 12 in the high jump, and her performance from last week ranks ninth overall in the country. Adding to her successful senior season, Anderson set a school record earlier in the year when she cleared 1.88 meters, ranking second in the entire country.
Anderson and the rest of the Kansas women’s track and field team will be in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday and Saturday for the Husker Invitational.