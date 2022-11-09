Overland Park-native S’Mya Nichols verbally committed to Kansas women’s basketball in a video on Tuesday. She is ranked No. 34 overall in the Class of 2023 by ESPN and is the No. 1 ranked player in Kansas.
Right where I belong.📍 pic.twitter.com/ypqOhfWtaS— Smya K Nichols (@SmyaKNichols) November 9, 2022
“Ladies and gentlemen, we got her,” said Head Coach Brandon Schnider in a video.
Nichols is a part of the Under-18 Team USA and helped her team win a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA Americans Championships. In 2018 and 2019, the 6-foot wing was a Junior NBA champion.
ESPN evaluated her as “versatile… attacks the rim through traffic and delivers results; defends in pressure, forces turnovers and converts plays; mid-range game threat moves to the arc; a superb guard”
Nichols chose Kansas over UCLA, Tennesse, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Mississippi State and Mizzou.
Nichols is a senior at Shawnee Mission West High School. Denver Nuggets guard and Kansas alum Christian Braun wanted Jayhawks to “show her love” in September.
We gotta get @smyaknichols to stay home for @KUWBball.. best hooper in KC, go show her love, she’s in Lawrence this weekend 🔴🔵— Christian Braun (@Ballin25Braun) September 23, 2022