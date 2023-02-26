Kansas women’s basketball welcomed the Oklahoma State Cowgirls into Allen Fieldhouse for the second matchup in the season series winning 66-57 to get back in the win column.
The first half remained tight with both teams trading buckets tying and regaining leads with ten ties and seven lead changes throughout the first two quarters.
Both teams found success in the paint in the first quarter but struggled to find a rhythm from beyond the arc, combining for 2-for-9 shooting from downtown. Each team scored six baskets in the paint accounting for 12 points in the first quarter for each team.
Cowgirl junior guard Lexi Keys hit a three-pointer off the blocked shot from senior center Taiyanna Jackson to give Oklahoma State a three-point lead of 11-8 within 2 minutes left in the first quarter.
However, back-to-back triples from junior guard Chandler Prater and sophomore guard Mia Vuksic extended Kansas’ lead to 32-26 with 3:12 left in the first half.
Kansas outscored Oklahoma State 38-33 going into the half.
The Jayhawks came out roaring in the second half dominating the glass. Jackson secured 10 out of her 21 rebounds in the third quarter. She tied a career-high in rebounds.
Kansas held the Cowgirls to nine points in the third quarter amounting to a 55-42 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Prater lead the Jayhawks in scoring with 18 points and secured a steal which led to a euro step that extended Kansas’ lead to 14 with 2:50 left in the fourth quarter, sealing the victory.
Kansas came out victorious 66-57 improving to 17-10 and 7-9 in Big 12 Conference play.
Next up, head coach Brandon Schneider will look to get his 501st career win as the Jayhawks will host Iowa State at 7 p.m. for their last game of the regular season at home. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.