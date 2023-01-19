At halftime, the score was 34-20. However, the Kansas women’s basketball team managed the sixth-largest comeback in program history to secure the 77-58 against West Virginia in Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks’ starting five — Wyvette Mayberry, Taiyanna Jackson, Zakiyah Franklin, Holly Kersgieter and Chandler Prater — refused to lose, as four out of five of them scored in double figures
In the first half, Kansas struggled to score, shooting 15.4% from beyond the arc. Kersgieter did not score in the first half, and Franklin had zero points in the second quarter.
After halftime, a 15-0 scoring run was sparked when head coach Brandon Schneider received a technical foul with 6:04 left in the third quarter.
"I think a coach appreciates when a team responds after a technical,” Schneider said. “It’s usually a way for the players to know that I have their back, and when they come back and play that hard, I think it is reciprocated."
The passion Schneider showed was reciprocated because Jackson recorded her 11th double-double of the season with 13 points and 16 rebounds. Jackson felt Schneider’s energy motivated her as well.
“We just needed a win,” Jackson said. “We just came out [and] played hard…In the first half, they had all the momentum. In the second half, we just came together; the team locked in [after the] tech. It just shows how much our coach fight, and we have to do the same over time.”
After Kersgieter went scoreless in the first half, she found her rhythm and scored 16 points in the comeback. Mayberry scored 13 of her 19 in the fourth quarter to pull away in the 77-58 victory.
“I think it started with Wyvette Mayberry being available tonight,” said Schneider. “I thought we rebounded better and were so much more aggressive. I thought we did a better job of that.”
Aggression was an important part of the win. Kansas did not go to the free throw line in the first half but ended the game with 22 free throws. Prater attacked the rim more aggressively to make five for six from the line.
The best part of the win for Jackson was breaking the losing streak.
“I'm just happy that we were able to come together as a team tonight,” said Jackson. “And we want the same thing, which was to play hard for 40 minutes.”
Next up, Kansas looks to take on their fourth nationally-ranked opponent of this season against No. 18 Iowa State on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPN+.